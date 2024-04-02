My Hero Academia can easily give Invisible Girl a costume (but Horikoshi will never do it)

While My Hero Academia manga has several characters with unique quirks, one character that humorously stands out the most is the Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl, also known as Toru Hagakure.

The character remained invisible for most of the series. However, as the story delved into the Final War Arc, the manga finally revealed Hagakure's appearance, although it wasn't well received by fans.

Fans knew for quite some time that Hagakure stayed invisible as a hero by wearing nearly no clothes. Hence, fans shouldn't have had a problem when her appearance was finally revealed. The real issue arose when manga creator Kohei Horikoshi made the reveal with a risqué color page.

To make matters worse, Kohei Horikoshi could have given Hagakure a hero costume a long time ago. Hence, his refusal to do so suggests an ulterior motive.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia volume 40 extras remind fans about Horikoshi's treatment of Hagakure

My Hero Academia volume 40 extras saw an illustration of Toru Hagakure as she could be seen in normal attire. The text explained how considering that Hagakure was invisible, her hero costume did not follow the public decency limitations set by R-rated Hero: Midnight.

So, the manga illustration depicted Hagakure seemingly testing out new gear that became invisible along with her.

Mirio Togata as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

With this, fans can expect Hagakure to get a hero costume soon. However, there is good reason to believe that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will never follow up with it. This is because he could have done so years ago and not near the end of the manga series.

As seen in the anime, several characters have unique costumes, the most notable one being Mirio Togata, one of the big 3 from the U.A., whose quirk Permeation makes him intangible, allowing him to pass through tangible objects.

Whenever Mirio used the quirk, his clothes would fall off his body due to his ability. However, that wasn't the case with his hero costume, which neglected the quirk's effects and stayed on.

Mt. Lady as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Even Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia has been seen donning a unique hero costume that grows big alongside her. Hence, there was never a reason why Horikoshi could not have designed a similar logic-neglecting hero costume for her. The manga creator could have easily introduced a costume that became invisible, along with Hagakure herself.

Nevertheless, Horikoshi never made such an effort to design such a costume, meaning that he may have an ulterior motive, which in Hagakure's case could be fanservice. This was especially evident with the color page and subsequent appearances made by Hagakure in the manga series.

Toru Hagakure as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Fans know that Kohei Horikoshi is a fan of Marvel and DC Comics, superhero comic giants that have featured several heroes with powers of invisibility. Horikoshi could have gotten inspired by the costume of any such hero to design Hagakure's costume, but instead, he chose to have her stay costumeless.

Therefore, considering that the manga series is inching towards its ending, there is a good chance that the extra illustration was only meant to relieve fans. However, in reality, Horikoshi might never introduce the hero costume as part of the main story.

