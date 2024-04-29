My Hero Academia chapter 422: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 422 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, May 13, 2024, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. With Deku seemingly set to use One For All for the final time to hopefully defeat All For One, fans are anxious to see how the series develops next and how it ends overall.

However, fans will be left guessing for quite some time as verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 422 were unavailable as of this article’s writing. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the future of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, however, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue, as well as a free way to support the official release by using the platform.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 release date and time

Deku's final moments as One For All's 9th user are set to arrive in My Hero Academia chapter 422 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 422 is currently slated for an official release date and time of Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. The exact local date and time will differ in each time zone as a result. Chapter 422 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, May 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Monday, May 13, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 422 where to read

However, a Tomura Shigaraki return in My Hero Academia chapter 422 could see the Quirk return (Image via BONES)

Chapter 422 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform (both website and app) in most countries and territories worldwide. Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s official website, as well as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 422 once officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 421 began with various Class 1-A students such as Shoji, Kirishima, Mina, Aoyama, Hagakure, Momo, Kaminari, Jiro, Asui, and Mineta arriving to help Deku. All For One then commented on how this world means nothing to him with Yoichi now gone. He then said that tragedy is what creates true strength, as his body transformed into a grotesque look. Sero then disputed this as Shoto and Endeavor appeared, attacking All For One.

Sero then pulled them both out of harm’s way with his tape, while Present Mic appeared and shouted to all of the Pro Heroes present that this was their one last big job as heroes. All For One then commented on how he feels nothing despite all these injured heroes being in front of him, saying they’re nothing without All Might. All For One also made a simple attack that overwhelmed many heroes, prompting Deku to try and get back into action.

However, in addition to one of his arms still growing back, it’s revealed that rewind didn’t undo any damage beyond the loss of his arms. Deku then reveals he gave up One For All, but still has its embers like All Might in Kamino. Aizawa then gave Deku some bandages, as well as an All Might collectible t-shirt which Deku immediately realized. The issue ended with Aoyama taking Deku’s hand and running with him towards All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 what to expect (speculative)

With the series clearly setting up what could very well be Deku’s final attack with One For All, My Hero Academia chapter 422 could potentially be the final issue in the fight against All For One. Likewise, fans should expect it to be the final time One For All is used in the series since the Quirk is now destroyed and Deku possesses the last of its embers.

That being said, chapter 422 will likely see One For All return in some way, either by the nature of Shigaraki now possessing it or Rewind having a bit more juice in it than Aizawa thought. In any case, whether via the above routes or alternate ones, it’s likely that Deku will get One For All back by the series’ end.

