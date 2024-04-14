My Hero Academia chapter 420: Deku gets his arms back with Eri's quirk as Momo and others come to help him against AFO

My Hero Academia chapter 420, which was released earlier this weekend, saw Aizawa rally all the remaining heroes to help Deku in his final battle against All For One. The latest chapter also undid a horrifying tragedy that befell Deku in the previous chapter, as more of his classmates stepped up to join him in his fight.

The previous chapter saw the re-emergence of All For One, as he took over Tomura Shigaraki's body, thereby effectively erasing him from existence. With Deku being left in a helpless state following the events that transpired inside the dreamscape, Shota Aizawa, along with a few students from Class 1-A, arrived just in the nick of time to rescue Deku and put an end to the despicable villain once and for all.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 gives Deku back his arms at the potential cost of Eri's Quirk

My Hero Academia chapter 420: Kurogiri's Tears

Kurogiri as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 420 opens up with Aizawa, Yamada, and Kurogiri on a tiny island that the latter had transported them to. Frustrated at their current predicament and for giving Kurogiri the benefit of the doubt, Yamada grabbed the latter and was about to punch him for believing that he could reach out to the corpse of his former friend.

However, Aizawa stopped Yamada, saying that he could see Kurogiri crying. That said, Yamada wasn't convinced, as he said that it was just the rain and that it was impossible for a Nomu to cry. Yamada, now on the verge of giving up on Kurogiri, said that he and Aizawa were 31 years old and were no longer second-year students at U.A. High and they should forget about the miracle they saw in Tartarus.

Expand Tweet

Aizawa on the other hand, wasn't ready to give up just yet. He reasoned that Kurogiri could have dropped both of them to their deaths, instead of transporting them to an island. As such, he grabbed hold of Kurogiri's head and made one final attempt at reaching out to his former friend.

After the mist cleared, Kurogiri called Yamada by his name, which led the latter to break down as he was flooded with memories of his former friend. As a result of their efforts, Aizawa and Yamada were finally successful in bringing out a part of Shirakumo in Kurogiri's body.

My Hero Academia chapter 420: Aizawa rallies the remaining Heroes

Shota Aizawa as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Immediately afterward, Aizawa was transported to Tsukauchi's location by Kurogiri. After learning about Monoma's condition, Aizawa requested the coordinates of every Hero who could still fight.

He was then transported to where Eri, Ectoplasm, and the rest of the civilians were. After Aizawa informed Ectoplasm of the recent developments, several Heroes volunteered to join him and fight on the frontlines. Some civilians even stepped up and offered their clothes and other utilities to be given to the wounded Heroes who may need them.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 then shifted to the ongoing battle between the Heroes and Gashly, a Tartarus escapee. As reinforcements arrived at the scene to lend a hand to the Heroes who were already engaged in the battle, Aizawa declared the commencement of Phase 3 of the Divide and Conquer Operation.

My Hero Academia chapter 420: Deku gets his arms back at the potential cost of Eri's Quirk

Deku as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

The focus of My Hero Academia chapter 420 then shifted to Deku's battle against TomurAFO (Tomura Shigaraki's body with All For One's mind), as multiple portals opened up on the battlefield.

Aizawa turned his attention to Deku, who was lying helpless on the ground without his arms. He asked Deku how long it had been since he lost his arms, to which the latter said that he was unsure since it happened inside the dreamscape.

Deku then expressed his doubts about the All For One that they were facing currently, saying that the latter should have vanished when he hit Tenko Shimura's core.

Expand Tweet

In a flashback sequence, it was revealed that Eri had broken off her horn and handed it to Aizawa since she knew that he wouldn't allow her to go anywhere dangerous. As such, Eri decided to break off her horn with Ecoplasm's help and assured Aizawa that it would be able to heal Deku just as fine.

When Aizawa expressed his concern for Eri, saying that she could potentially lose her Quirk by doing something this reckless, the latter replied that it was her dream to sing for Deku and the others. Since she couldn't help All Might or Bakugo, Eri had made up her mind to risk losing her Quirk so that she could at least save Deku from his current predicament.

Eri as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Since Eri didn't have much energy stored, Ectoplasm revealed that the horn wouldn't be as useful and that the rewinding process would be much slower. As such, when Aizawa pierced the horn against Deku's body, it took about 2 to 3 minutes for his arms to grow back.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 came to an end with Momo, Kaminari, Shoji, Mineta, and Koda stepping out of the portals to help Deku in his battle against All For One. They said that although all of them were exhausted, none of them could stop their bodies from moving after seeing Deku do his absolute best. With this, the chapter came to an end.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 420 marked the beginning of the final stage of the long-drawn battle against All For One, as Deku and his friends from Class 1-A look to put an end to the despicable Villain's tyranny once and for all.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 419 highlights

All 10 Class 1-A students who couldn't show up to save Deku from AFO

Kurogiri may become the real savior of Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia fans viciously defend Deku's miraculous recovery in chapter 420

My Hero Academia pays the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame in Chapter 420