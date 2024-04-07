My Hero Academia chapter 419: Deku loses his arms as Aizawa and others save him from AFO

My Hero Academia chapter 419, which was officially released earlier this weekend, saw all of Deku's efforts seemingly go to waste as All For One emerged inside Tomura Shigaraki's subconscious and revealed a devastating truth.

All For One's return in My Hero Academia chapter 419 confirmed a popular fan theory, which revealed the shocking truth behind Shigaraki's origins. Futhermore, the arrival of the notorious villain rendered all of Deku's efforts meaningless, as the latter not only failed to save Shigaraki, but also suffered a mortal wound that left him unable to fight anymore.

Fortunately, Shōta Aizawa arrived just in the nick of time, along with Deku's friends, to save him and put an end to All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 saw Deku becoming helpless after suffering a fatal injury

My Hero Academia chapter 419: All For One's final plan

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 419 opens up with All For One berating Deku, who is still an armless child in the dreamscape, for taking One For All and Yoichi Shigaraki from him. However, he also thanked Deku for his efforts of changing Tenko Shimura's (Tomura Shigaraki) unconscious mind, as it allowed him to regain control of the latter's body once again.

All For One then turns his attention to Tenko, who is seen falling into a deep abyss, all while his body was slowly being disintegrated. All For One called Tenko foolish for clinging on to his life and berated him for turning against his master. He then reaffirmed that none of the decisions that Tenko made in his life were ever truly his, as All For One was apparently the one who manipulated his entire life.

Tenko Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to All For One, his two encounters with Daigoro 'Lariat' Banjo and En 'Gaen' Tayutai taught him that in order to take control of One For All, he would need to surpass the wielder's will power. He then revealed that while All Might was in control of One For All, he began searching for someone mentally weak enough for him to manipulate.

This led All For One to meet Kotaro Shimura, following which he slowly planted the thought of having another child in the latter's mind, since his first child wasn't compatible with All For One's plan.

It was at this moment when All For One made a shocking revelation, as he said that he stole the original Quirk that Tenko had inherited from his parents before it could appear. Afterwards, All For One continued to amplify his control over Kotaro's mindset and passed on a new Quirk to Tenko one day.

Tenko Shimura accidentally killed his family with the Decay Quirk (Image via Bones)

He revealed that this new Quirk was the one which Dr. Kyudai Garaki had copied, called Disintegration. All For One then stripped the Regeneration aspect from the Quirk and distilled it till only the ability to destroy was all that remained. Thus, the Decay Quirk was born and transferred to Tenko Shimura.

Following this revelation, Tenko/Tomura was visibly shocked, as he realized that all the tragedies, tribulations, and every single decision in his life, including his own creation, was all the doing of All For One.

All For One's devastating psychological attack seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Tomura, as he seemingly vanished after the despicable villain ordered him to do so.

My Hero Academia chapter 419: Aizawa and Class 1-A students save Deku from certain death

Expand Tweet

Following the shocking revelation of All For One's meticulous planning, the focus of My Hero Academia chapter 419 shifted to Deku, who was still in his armless young form even as he's flung out of the dreamscape into the real world.

Now in control of Tomura Shigaraki's body in the real world, All For One emerged from the destruction and announced that Yoichi Shigaraki was no more, thereby putting an end to his medium-term plan.

TomurAFO (i.e. Tomura's body with All For One's mind) heard some sort of voice in his head, which he commanded to stay silent as he grew a hand to cover his mouth. He then realized that all of the psychological damage that Shigaraki had to endure in the dreamscape has reflected on his body.

Furthermore, he also noticed that the Decay Quirk, along with all of Shigaraki's anger and hatred were all gone, which led him to wonder if the latter had died inside the dreamscape.

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Now that his vessel, which he has spent so much time on, along with his brother were completely gone, TomurAFO announced that he has one final goal that is now terribly empty and pointless, i.e. World Domination.

Ever the Hero, Deku tried to get up and stop TomurAFO, only to realize that both of his arms were fully decayed due to the events that took place inside the dreamscape. As Deku writhes in agony, TomurAFO comments that now both of their bodies were severely damaged.

Hanta Sero saved Deku in My Hero Academia chapter 419 (Image via Bones)

Despite having no way of continuing the fight, Deku tried to get up and stop the villain from achieving his final goal. Just as TomurAFO was about to end the Hero's life, Hanta Sero arrived on the battlefield, wrapping up the villain with his tape. TomurAFO commented that although Sero's tape was incredibly weak, he couldn't feel the latter's presence as he was completely focused on Deku.

Sero reassured Deku that they were there to save him, while Mashirao Ojiro and Rikido Sato appeared and knocked back TomurAFO with their attacks. Suddenly, Shōta Aizawa emerged out of a portal and apologized to Deku for being late. With this, the chapter came to an end.

In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 419 was one of the most eventful and climactic chapters of the manga in recent memory. It not only featured a shocking truth behind Tomura Shigaraki's tragic life, but it also saw Deku's bleak situation finally change for the better with the arrival of his friends.

Related Links:

Deku could still regain his Quirk and Eri is the key

My Hero Academia already told fans how Deku will defeat All For One (& nobody noticed)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers: AFO's role in Shigaraki's past is revealed as unexpected allies save Deku

My Hero Academia chapter 419 finally gives Sero his moment & its one of series' most memorable

"Bro got the Inumaki treatment": My Hero Academia fans react as Deku loses his arms in Chapter 419

The truth about Shigaraki's decay is revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 419 and AFO had everything to do with it