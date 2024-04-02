My Hero Academia already told fans how Deku will defeat All For One (& nobody noticed)

The appearance of All For One's vestige within Tomura Shigaraki's subconscious in My Hero Academia chapter 418, and revealing that he has been in control of the latter's choices from the beginning was a major plot twist that no one saw coming.

When Deku managed to reach out to Shigaraki's damaged subconscious and offer the latter his support, things started looking more hopeful for the world, as the Shigaraki showed signs of a change of heart. However, All For One's vestige somehow managed to hijack Shigaraki's subconscious, which undid all the progress that Deku had made in the past couple of chapters.

That said, Deku's final victory against the formidable villain may not be too far away, as All For One's defeat has already been foreshadowed a couple of times in the story.

My Hero Academia: Class 1-A might come to Deku's rescue in the battle against Shigaraki and All For One

The Final Saga of the My Hero Academia manga is nearing it's end with each passing chapter. In chapter 418 of the manga, just as Deku managed to bring about a faint sign of change within Shigaraki's heart, All For One's vestige appeared and revealed a shocking truth about Shigaraki's past.

Apparently, All For One has been in control of Shigaraki's choices all along. His connection with the latter's father, Kotaro Shimura, might be proof that he orchestrated the events behind Shigaraki's downfall.

Although All For One was ultimately defeated by Katsuki Bakugo in his final battle against the Heroes, the notorious villain has once again emerged to launch a final desperate attack that could guarantee his victory. That said, All For One is bound to face defeat once again, this time at the hands of not only Deku, but perhaps the entirety of Class 1-A of U.A. High.

In fact, All For One's defeat has been foreshadowed several times throughout the My Hero Academia series. The first time was during the Vigilante arc, where Deku narrated that this was the story of how he and his friends became the greatest heroes in history.

Given that almost all the other battles have reached their end in the My Hero Academia manga, Class 1-A, along with the rest of the world, are turning their attention towards Deku and his ongoing fight against Shigaraki.

After taking these two factors into consideration, it is becoming more and more likely that Kohei Horikoshi is building up to a final fight between Deku and his friends from Class 1-A against Shigaraki and All For One.

At this point in the fight, Deku could certainly use some much-needed help in his final battle against the villains. Following the recent appearance of All For One in My Hero Academia chapter 418, the odds are currently stacked up against Deku, who is stuck in a dire situation against Shigaraki and All For One.

If the students of Class 1-A do end up coming to Deku's rescue, it could culminate in an epic all-out battle between the aspiring Heroes and the notorious villain. Due to their added strength, Class 1-A might just be able to deal the finishing blow to All For One, thereby saving Shigaraki and emerging victorious in a battle that would be remembered for centuries to come.

This would also hold true with Deku's narration, where he claimed that he and his friends became the greatest heroes of the world. As such, fans can expect the ongoing battle to reach a climactic and decisive end sometime soon.

