"In the end game": My Hero Academia manga gives its biggest ending flag yet

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has been on a generational run for the past few years. It is currently nearing the climax of its Final Saga, where Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, is desperately attempting to put an end to Tomura Shigaraki's carnage.

Given that My Hero Academia is widely considered to be one of the best modern shonen anime, fans of the series are hoping that Horikoshi manages to provide a satisfying conclusion to the epic saga.

At this point, it is common knowledge among fans that the My Hero Academia manga is nearing its end. That said, a recent announcement regarding Horikoshi just proved to be the biggest ending flag yet for the manga.

Why fans believe that the My Hero Academia manga is ending soon

Expand Tweet

It was recently announced that the mangaka of the massively popular My Hero Academia series, Kohei Horikoshi, would be publishing an interview about his career for 4 consecutive issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. This is set to begin from next week onwards, with Weekly Shonen Jump issue #19.

As great as an interview about Horikoshi's career sounds, fans cannot help but feel that this announcement is indicative of My Hero Academia's ending. Fans all over social media have voiced their concerns regarding it, with many now speculating about the number of chapters that the manga may have left.

Some fans suggested that the manga may have just 4 chapters left, while others suggested that the story could wrap up in 12-15 more chapters. That said, these are simply speculations at this point.

Deku as seen in the anime (image via Studio Bones)

While the manga is certainly nearing the end of it's Final saga with each passing chapter, the recent developments that took place during the fight between Deku and Shigaraki seems to suggest that there may still be some time left.

It is certainly not possible to provide a satisfying ending for all characters in a span of 4-8 chapters, especially since the story is currently at a crucial point. However, it should also be mentioned that the manga is expected to end sometime in 2024.

Therefore, fans should prepare themselves, as the series might come to a definitive conclusion sometime in the latter half of the year, depending on the number of breaks.

How fans reacted to the announcement of Horikoshi's interviews being published in Shonen Jump

Expand Tweet

It's not entirely out of the blue for a manga artist to publish interviews about their career in Weekly Shonen Jump.

However, the main reason for concern in this case stems from the fact that Kohei Horikoshi is publishing his interview for 4 consecutive issues of Shonen Jump, which fans are considering as a sign that the manga is nearing it's end.

One fan commented that they are in the endgame now, which refers to the fact that the series might not have much time left.

Another fan expressed their sadness due to the series ending soon. Considering the impact that the My Hero Academia series had on the anime and manga community, such a reaction is only to be expected.

"It really is ending soon and I am so sad."

While this has been known for quite some time now, another fan reaffirmed that the series is in it's final stretch and may not be around for much longer.

"Oh yea this series is definitely in it's final stretch."

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia (image via Sportskeeda)

Another fan commented that the series may not even be around till August, albeit it also depends on the number of breaks between the release of each chapter:

"Depending on the breaks he has the series might not see august."

However, not every fan seemed to think that the series is ending in a matter of few chapters. One fan commented that the manga still has a few plotlines left to cover, mainly the one with Aizawa and Kurogiri. As such, the fan concluded that the series cannot be in it's endgame as of yet.

"We not in the endgame. We still have aizawa and kurogiri stuff to cover."

While it's certainly not possible to predict how many chapters the My Hero Academia manga may have left, fans are simply hoping that the series manages to end in a conclusive and satisfying manner.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia fans beg Kohei Horikoshi to end the series

Shigaraki's memories suggests why he could have been the ideal All Might successor

Are Tenko Shimura and Tomura Shigaraki the same person?

My Hero Academia season 7 new trailer and theme song revealed during Anime Japan 2024