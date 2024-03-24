My Hero Academia season 7 theme song and more revealed during Anime Japan 2024

The Red stage of Anime Japan 2024 Day 2 came to an end with the revelation of a brand new trailer and the opening theme song of My Hero Academia season 7, generating an immense amount of hype for the Spring 2024 anime.

Anime Japan 2024 was certainly full of surprises for a lot of upcoming anime series, as fans were looking forward to any possible announcements that would promote their favorite series.

With My Hero Academia season 7 set to premiere on May 4, 2024, fans were delighted to witness yet another trailer for the upcoming season, along with the revelation of a captivating opening song.

My Hero Academia season 7 reveals the opening song via a new trailer at Anime Japan 2024

The revelation took place at the final Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024, where the voice actors of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochako Uraraka, Himiko Toga, and Tomura Shigaraki appeared on the stage to discuss My Hero Academia season 7.

The majority of the event was focused on the voice actors discussing their characters and the past seasons of the anime. However, the moment that everyone had been waiting for finally arrived when the voice actors presented a brand new trailer for My Hero Academia season 7, which showcased plenty of new scenes.

Some of the moments that stood out from the trailer include Shoto Todoroki's faceoff against Dabi, the final confrontation between the Pro Heroes and Villains, and the long-awaited arrival of the American Hero, Star and Stripe, which generated massive amounts of hype and excitement for the upcoming season.

The most thrilling aspect of the trailer reveal came when the captivating song titled 'Dare wagatame' by TK from Ling tosite sigure was revealed to be the opening song for the upcoming season. The song certainly made its impact on the fandom, as fans were mesmerized upon hearing it.

Afterward, fans in attendance were treated to another trailer for the upcoming My Hero Academia: You're Next movie, which showcased the epic clash between the Villain impersonating All Might and Deku.

This concluded the My Hero Academia stage at Anime Japan 2024, as the voice actors thanked the fans in attendance for their support and promised that the new season would be full of surprises, twists, and epic moments.

My Hero Academia season 7, set to premiere on May 4, 2024, will cover the Star and Stripe arc, U.A. Traitor arc, and the first parts of the Final War arc.

While the official episode count hasn't been revealed yet, fans can expect there to be at least 25 episodes after taking the episode count of the past few seasons into consideration.

As such, fans can expect to learn more information about the upcoming season of the My Hero Academia anime in the coming few weeks, as the series steadily approaches its release.

