Anime Japan 2024 full schedule and what to expect

The Anime Japan 2024 full schedule for both days of the event suggests fans are in for an exciting convention. The event is set to commence in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Halls 1-8 on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 9AM Japanese Standard Time. Several exciting series are set to appear at the convention, such as Suicide Squad Isekai, Mushoku Tensei, Re:ZERO, and more.

While both days of the Anime Japan 2024 convention are heavily stacked, the first day does feature more events overall, as is typical of Anime Japan’s structuring on a yearly basis. However, it’s very arguable that the second day is the more exciting overall, with series such as Oshi no Ko, Re:ZERO, Black Butler, Blue Exorcist, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s end, and more powerhouse titles being present.

In any case, fans are incredibly excited to see what major reveals the convention has this year, with Anime Japan always being known to boast a few blockbuster announcements. Likewise, in addition to the full schedules below, fans can also find a short and speculative few words on what to expect from each major stage at the convention.

Anime Japan 2024: Day One schedule

Anime Japan 2024's two-day lineup for each of its 3 stages

As mentioned above, the first day of Anime Japan 2024 has a significantly higher number of stages planned than the second day. This results in a more tightly-packed schedule, with those attending the convention in person possibly needing to run between stages to avoid being late. The full schedule for the convention’s first day is as follows:

Time on 3/23 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage Anime Japan 2024 Green Stage Anime Japan 2024 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (3/22) Suicide Squad Isekai Special Stage, 9:15-9:50 JST An Archdemon's Dilemma：How to Love Your Elf Bride Special Stage, 9:50-10:25 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM Mushoku Tensei II Honki Dasu Stage, 10:25-11:00 JST Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Special Stage, 10:20-10:50 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM 「i☆Ris the Movie - Full Energy!! -」 Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST Delico's Nursery Talk Stage, 11:00-11:35 JST Netflix Anime Special Stage, 11:20-11:50 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM The Apothecary Diaries Special Stage, 12:45-13:20 JST The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Special Stage, 12:10-12:45 JST Anohana, Kokosake, Soraao, & Fureru, 12:20-12:50 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (3/23) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Special Stage, 13:55-14:30 JST THE PRINCE OF TENNIS Ⅱ Special Stage, 13:20-13:55 JST Ride Kamens, 13:20-13:50 JST 14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Special Stage, 14:30-15:05 JST Pokémon Special Stage, 14:20-14:50 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM Magical Doremi 25 Aniversary years Challenging Special Stage, 15:05-15:40 JST Natsume Yujin-cho Special Stage, 15:40-16:15 JST Vampire Dormitory Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM Oblivion Battery Special Stage, 16:15-16:50 JST Announcement event for AT-X new service, 16:20-16:50 JST 17:00/08:00/1:30PM/4AM Blue Box Special Stage, 17:45-18:20 JST Laid-Back Camp season 3 Special Stage, 17:10-17:45 JST 18:00/09:00/2:30PM/5AM Sound Euphonium 3 Special Stage, 18:55-19:55 JST Mission: Yozakura Family Special Stage, 18:20-18:55 JST

What to expect from the Demon Slayer and Mushoku Tensei Anime Japan 2024 stages

Without a doubt, the two most exciting Anime Japan 2024 Day One stages come in the form of the Demon Slayer and Mushoku Tensei stages. The former will feature cast members Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, with Yuma Takahashi emceeing. The description for the stage’s events on the Anime Japan 2024 only specifies these cast members being present, meaning whatever’s coming is likely a major secret.

However, fans can expect the stage to reveal some sort of additional trailer or key visual rather than an early premiere for the season. The relatively short 45-minute time slot for the stage further suggests this, not quite leaving enough room for a full screening. In addition to a trailer and/or visual, fans can expect the stage to focus on the voice actors sharing their experiences in making the latest season for the series.

The Mushoku Tensei stage will see cast members Yumi Uchiyama, Tomokazu Sugita, Ai Kayano, and Saya Aizawa present, as well as previous theme song artist for the series Yuiko Ohara. Not much other information is present here, but fans can expect the 35-minute stage to largely be a talk show based one considering how many involved with the series’ production are set to attend.

Other significant Anime Japan 2024 day one stage information

The Apothecary Diaries special stage will feature cast members Aoi Yuki, Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi, and Atsumi Tanezaki. The An Archdemon’s Dilemma special stage will feature cast members Yusuki Kobayashi, Kana Ichinose, Hana Hishikawa, Kisho Taniyama, and Akane Misaka. The Spice and Wolf special stage will feature cast members Jun Fukuyaka and Ami Koshimizu in a talk show setting focused on the series’ production.

The Iris the Movie (stylized officially as i☆Ris the Movie - Full Energy!! -) special stage will feature cast members Yamakita Saki, Serizawa Yu, Akaneya Himika, Wakai Yuki, and Kubota Miyu. The Delico’s Nursery talk stage will feature cast members Morita Masakazu, Konishi Katsuyuki, Shimono Hiro, and Sato Takuya.

The Netflix Special Stage will feature cast members from various Netflix anime series. This includes Akihisa Wakayama of Time Patrol Bon, Misaki Kuno of Rising Impact, Tatsuhisa Suzuki of Kengan Ashura, and Nobunaga Shimazaki of Baki Hanma. Some will attendin person, while others will appear by video. The stage’s description also teases the introduction of several anticipated anime series for global launch, and new anime lineup info for the year.

Netflix's anime series are slated for a major presence at Anime Japan 2024

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse special stage is currently only confirmed to feature cast members Sho Komura and Kikunosuke Toya. While an “etc.” is added after these names, it’s obviously unclear what additional cast members will be present at the time of this writing.

The Anohana, Kokosake, Soraao, and new movie Fureru stage will feature cast members Tatsuyuki Nagai, Ai Kayano, Inori Minase, and Shion Wakayama, with Naoki Yoshida emceeing. The Prince of Tennis II stage will feature cast members Ryotaro Okiayu, Kentaro Tone, Mitsuki Saiga, Showtaro Morikubo, and Hiroki Yasumoto.

The Ride Kamens special stage will feature cast members Rikuya Yasuda, Kohsuke Tanabe, Kohei Amasaki, KENN, and Jun Fukuyama. The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club special stage will feature cast members Aguri Ohnishi, Mayu Sagara, Coco Hayashi, and Maria Sashide. The Pokémon special stage will feature cast members Minori Suzuki, Yuka Tereasaki, Taku Yashiro, Ayane Sakura, Kenta Miyake, Kei Shindo, Yoshino Aoyama, Shun Horie, Makoto Furukawa, and more.

The Magical Doremi 25th anniversary stage will feature cast members Chiemi Chiba, Tomoko Akiya, Yuki Matsuoka, Rumi Shishido, and Nami Miyahara. There will also be a dance performer present at the stage, but who this is has yet to be revealed as of this article's writing. Hiromi Seki will emcee the stage. Intriguingly, the official website for Anime Japan also lists a “contents” section under the stage, specified to be “Magicla Doremi” and “Ojamajo Carnival.”

The Natsumi Yujin-cho special stage will feature cast members Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue, Kazuma Horie, Rina Sato, and Takahiro Omori. The Vampire Dormitory special stage will feature cast members Kana Ichinose, Shunichi Toki, and Yuichiro Umehara. The Oblivion Battery special stage will feature cast members Toshiki Masuda, Youhei Azakami, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Yuki Kaji.

The announcement event for a new AT-X service stage is said to feature Shinya Owada, sphere, Takuma Terashima, and MADICAL LOVELY. The Laid-Back Camp season 3 special stage is set to feature cast members Yumiri Hanamori, Nao Toyama, and Tomoyo Kurosawa. The Blue Box special stage will feature cast members Shoya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kito, and more given the “etc.” placed after these names on Anime Japan 2024’s official website.

Finally, the Mission: Yozakura Family special stage will feature cast members Reiji Kawashima, Kaede Hondo, Kazuytuki Okitsu, Aoi Yuki, and Yumi Uchiyama. The Sound! Euphonium 3 special stage will feature cast members Tomoyo Kurosawa, Ayaka Asai, Moe Toyota, Chika Anzai, Haruka Tomatsu, Sora Amamiya, and Haruki Ishiya.

Anime Japan 2024: Day Two schedule

As aforementioned, the second day of Anime Japan 2024 is a much more loosely-packed schedule relative to the conventions first day. Nevertheless, the second day still boasts appearances from some of anime’s most popular series, such as Oshi no Ko, Re:ZERO, and KONOSUBA. The full schedule for the convention’s second day is as follows:

Time on 3/24 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage Anime Japan 2024 Green Stage Anime Japan 2024 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (3/23) Oshi no Ko Special Stage, 9:15-9:50 JST Blue Lock the Movie -Episode Nagi- Special Stage, 9:50-10:25 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 Special Stage, 10:25-11:00 JST The Dangers in My Heart Special Stage, 10:20-10:50 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM Kaiju No. 8 Special Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST Undead Unluck Special Stage, 11:00-11:35 JST 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Special Stage, 11:20-11:50 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM Black Butler -Public School Arc- Special Stage, 12:45-13:20 JST Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Special Stage, 12:10-12:45 JST Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night Special Stage, 12:20-12:50 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (3/24) The Irregular at Magic High School Special Stage, 13:55-14:30 JST Konosuba Season 3 Special Stage, 13:20-13:55 JST Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- Special Stage, 13:20-13:50 JST 14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Special Stage, 14:30-15:05 JST GO GO Loser Ranger!, 14:20-14:50 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM Fate/Grand Order Special Stage, 15:05-15:40 JST Monogatari Series Off and Monster Season Stage, 15:40-16:15 JST Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM My Hero Academia Season 7 Special Stage, 16:15-16:50 JST Wistoria: Wand and Sword Special Stage, 16:20-16:50 JST

What to expect from the My Hero Academia season 7, Oshi no Ko, and Blue Lock the Movie -Episode Nagi- Anime Japan 2024 stages

Without a doubt, the My Hero Academia season 7, Oshi no Ko, and Blue Lock the Movie -Episode Nagi- special stages are Anime Japan 2024’s Day Two main highlights in terms of series appearing that day. My Hero Academia season 7 is set to begin airing in May 2024, while Oshi no Ko has been confirmed for a second season airing sometime in 2024, but revealed no further information since. The Blue Lock movie premieres in Japan on Friday, April 19, 2024.

For My Hero Academia season 7, fans can expect the stage to focus on revealing sneak peeks at highly anticipated scenes from the upcoming season. While a new trailer is possible, it likely won’t feature as much new material as prior trailers did, making sneak peeks more likely. Fans can also expect present cast members Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Koki Uchiyama, and Misato Fukuen to discuss the making of the 7th season.

The Oshi no Ko special stage, meanwhile, will feature cast members Takeo Otsuka, Megumi Han, and Manaka Iwami. It’s largely expected that this stage will reveal a new trailer for season 2, which is likely to reveal a seasonal release window for the series. At a minimum, fans can expect some sort of new trailer, key visual, or significant piece of info on the second season to be shared here.

The Blue Lock the Movie -Episode Nagi- special stage will feature cast members Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yuma Uchida, Kazuki Ura, and Tasuku Kaito. With the film’s main trailer and release date already out, the stage will most likely reveal a new key visual or teaser trailer. It’s also possible that a sneak peek at the film is given during the stage’s events

Other significant Anime Japan 2024 Day Two stage information

After being initially confirmed at Anime Japan 2023, fans are expecting Re:ZERO season 3 to have a major presence at Anime Japan 2024

The Dangers in My Heart special stage will feature cast members Shun Horie, Hina Youmiya, Hiroaki Akagi, and Kazuki Endo. The Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 special stage currently has no cast members announced, suggesting that there could be some major reveals coming for the third season.

The Undead Unluck special stage is set to feature cast members Yuichi Nakamura, Moe Kahara, and Yuki Kaji, with an “etc.” added at the end on Anime Japan 2024’s official website. Likewise, it’s expected that there will be some surprise appearances from additional cast, and could also feature some exciting season 2 announcements.

The 2.5 Dimensional Seduction special stage will feature cast members Junya Enoki, Kaori Maeda, Akari Kito, and MAO. The Kaiju No. 8 special stage will feature cast members Masaya Fukunishi, Asami Seto, Wataru Kato, Fairouz Ai, and Kengo Kawanishi. The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End special stage will feature Atsumi Tanezaki, Kana Ichinose, Chiaki Kobayashi, and Nobuhiko Okamoto.

The Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night special stage will feature cast members Miku Ito, Rie Takahashi, Miyu Tomita, and Miyuri Shimabukuro. The Black Butler -Public School Arc- special stage will feature cast members Daisuke Ono, Toshiki Watanabe, Junya Enoki, Shunsuke Takeuchi, and Tatsumaru Tachibana.

The Konosuba season 3 special stage will feature cast members Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano. The Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- special stage will feature cast members Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Kana Hanazawa, and Eri Kitamura. The Irregular at Magic High School special stage will feature cast members Yuichi Nakamura, Saoru Hayami, Kiyono Yasuno, Aoi Yuki, and Tatsumaru Tachibana.

The Anya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian special stage will feature cast members Kohei Amasaki, Sumire Uesaka, Wakana Maruoka, Yukiyo Fuji, and Saya Aizawa. The Go Go Loser Ranger! special stage will feature cast members MAO, Rika Nagae, Azumi Waki, Akari Kito, and Shiori Mikami.

The highly anticipated sentai anime series Go Go Loser Ranger! is expected to have a major presence at Anime Japan 2024

The Fate/Grand Order special stage will feature cast members Ayako Kawasumi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Rie Takahashi. The Monogatari Series Off and Monster Season stage will feature cast members Kana Hanazawa, Yuka Iguchi, and Saori Hayami. The Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister special stage will feature cast members Ryota Suzuki, Sumire Uesaka, Kaede Hondo, and Shion Wakayama.

Last but certainly not least is the Wisteria: Sword and Wand special stage. It will feature cast members Kohei Amasaki, Akira Sekine, Saomi Amano, and Masaaki Mizunaka.

