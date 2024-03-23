Netflix reveals Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura release date and more via main trailer

The Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura film will be released on June 6, 2024 as per the latest announcement on the Anime Japan 2024 Netflix Stage. They also revealed a new teaser trailer featuring Baki Hanma from the Baki series and Ohma Tokita from the Kengan Ashura series.

The Anime Japan 2024 Netflix Stage also saw some other interesting developments. It welcomed two important voice actors from the respective anime titles and presented the trailer as well. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, since it is expected to showcase a fight between two of the most powerful and capable combatants.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura: New trailer and key visual released at Anime Japan 2024 Netflix Stage

As stated earlier, the Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura film is slated to release on June 6, 2024, as per the new trailer revealed at Anime Japan 2024. The teaser trailer was rather brief, since it showed individual clips of Baki and Ohma from their respective shows. Towards the end of the trailer, fans could see the logo for the upcoming crossover film as well as the release date.

The key visual for Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura was quite interesting. In it, one can see a shot of Baki Hanma’s extremely well-developed back. Standing in front of him was Ohma Tokita, who seemed ready to take on one of the strongest men on the planet. One could sense the sheer tension in the air, and the key visual managed to capture the atmosphere of the respective shows quite well.

Key visual for the upcoming crossover film (Image via Netflix)

The Anime Japan 2024 Netflix Stage hosted two very special guests during the presentation. Shimazaki Nobunaga, the voice actor for Baki Hanma joined the presentation virtually. He was excited for the series’ production and hoped that fans would thoroughly enjoy the show.

The second guest was Suzuki Tatsuhisa, the voice actor for Ohma Tokita from the Kengan Ashura series. He was present on stage along with voice actors from other anime titles and briefly spoke about his involvement in the show. Towards the end of the presentation, the voice actor took part in a photo session where he stood next to the new key visual for Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura.

Fans are quite excited since the art styles in both these shows are quite similar. This allows for a well-executed crossover while retaining the essence of the respective shows.

Stay tuned for more Anime Japan updates over the course of this weekend.

