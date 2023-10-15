Kengan Ashura: What is the Niko style in real life? Explored

In the popular manga and anime series Kengan Ashura, fighters representing various businesses and organisations engage in brutal martial arts tournament. Ohma Tokita, the main character, is a master of the enigmatic fighting technique that is known as the Niko style, which he learned from his adopted father and tutor, Gaoh Mukaku. No doubt an intriguing combat move, the question that often arises in a fan's mind is how the Niko style looks like in real life.

Larx Entertainment produced Kengan Ashura was published and made available on Netflix in two parts—in 2019 and 2023—with a third part planned for 2024. Both critics and viewers have praised the anime's animation quality, voice acting, soundtrack, and faithfulness to the original source material.

However, while viewers often discuss the developments in the tournaments as well as the innovative fighting moves enthusiastically on social media, many have frequently wondered about the Niko style. Fans have questioned time and again if it is based on any martial arts or methods that already exist and how practical it is for use in actual combat.

Kengan Ashura's Niko style is not practical in real life

Karate, judo, jujutsu, boxing, muay thai, and tai chi are among the real-life martial arts that are incorporated into the fictitious martial art known as the Niko style. Adamantine Kata, Flame Kata, Redirection Kata, and Water Kata are the four primary divisions of the Niko style. Each kata focuses on a distinct facet of fighting, such as offence, defence, speed, power, flexibility, and adaptability.

Additionally, the Niko style also uses advanced techniques that are beyond the range of human ability, as shown in the anime. One such technique is the Advance, which increases the user's blood flow and heart rate while enhancing their physical prowess. Other moves include the Demonsbane, which doubles the force of an opponent's attack, and the Fallen Demon, which unleashes the user's full potential at the expense of their sanity.

The Niko style of fighting cannot be learned or practised as a real-world martial art. This is because, as is evident, the effects and uses of combining martial arts methods are exaggerated and embellished in Kengan Ashura.

Some of the tactics are based on notions from everyday life, such as employing one's body weight and momentum to generate power, deflecting an opponent's force to unlock doors, or improving performance via breathing and focus. These methods are not, however, as simple or as successful to use in battle as they are depicted in the manga and anime.

Apart from being impossible or exceedingly risky to use in real life, some of the moves include raising heart rate to the point of cardiac collapse, fracturing bones to enhance their density, and exploiting internal injury as a source of strength. These methods are not practical to apply in the daily life of an average human being.

In conclusion, the Niko style is a made-up martial art for the purpose of presenting a story element and a source of amusement. It is not intended to be taken seriously or applied to real-world situations. It was created by the author using his imagination and creative skills and inspired by a variety of real-world martial arts and methods.

Ohma Tokita and his fellow Niko practitioners demonstrate their abilities and personalities via this special and distinctive combat technique. Niko style is one of the numerous elements that make Kengan Ashura such a fun and exciting series.

With its thrilling and accurate portrayal of martial arts combat, the widely regarded manga and anime series Kengan Ashura has won over the hearts of its audience. More than 2.3 million Ura Sunday readers out of a total of 9 million cast votes for the manga in 2015 for the series most deserving of an anime adaptation.

The anime is also the recipient of a number of honors, including the Tokyo Anime Award Festival, the Anime Trending Awards, and the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Moreover, Kengan Ashura is a masterwork that brilliantly displays the talent and drive of both its directors and actors.

