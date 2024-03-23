New Spice and Wolf anime announces consecutive cours with a visual at Anime Japan 2024

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, a Blue Stage for the new Spice and Wolf anime was held at Anime Japan 2024, where it was revealed that the anime would run for two consecutive cours. The title will premiere on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Additionally, the event unveiled a new key visual for the series.

The new Spice and Wolf anime, fully titled Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, is an adaptation of author Isuna Hasekura and illustrator Ju Ayakura's eponymous light novel series. Studio Passione is producing this "unique fantasy" anime series.

New Spice and Wolf anime reveals two-cour run and new key visual at Anime Japan 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Anime Japan 2024 arranged a Blue Stage for the new Spice and Wolf anime on March 23, 2024, where the voice actors of Kraft Lawrence (Jun Fukuyama), Holo (Ami Koshimizu), and Norah Arendt (Mai Nakahara) announced that the anime would run for two consecutive cours or segments.

The fantasy anime will air its episodes every Tuesday, starting April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and TV Osaka. Apart from these channels, the show will be telecast on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X networks. Global fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll.

The latest visual for the new Spice and Wolf anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Besides the consecutive cour's announcement, the voice actors present at Anime Japan 2024 revealed a new key visual for the series. The illustration features Holo, Kraft Lawrence, and Norah Arendt behind them. In the visual, Holo is seen merrily running, with Kraft chasing her. Norah, on the other hand, sees the funny side of it.

Interestingly, the main trailer for the new Spice and Wolf anime, which had been previously released, was also shown at the event. The short video previewed the opening theme, Tabu no Yukue by Hana Hope, and the ending song, Andante, by ClariS.

Holo and Kraft, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Additionally, the Anime Japan 2024 stage event for the new Spice and Wolf anime saw the voice actors playing an interesting game, where they had to match the answers to the questions given to them. For each question, the Seiyuus wrote their answers on a board and revealed them to the audience at the same time.

The voice actors also spoke for one minute to elaborate their answers. Towards the end segment of the stage, Jun Fukuyama expressed his gratitude to the production team and revealed that the dubbing is still in progress.

Takeo Takahashi returns to the franchise as the general director at Studio Passione, with Hijiri Sanpei credited as the director of this anime. Kevin Penkin composes the anime's music, while ENISHIYA is the series' producer.

Based on Isuna Hasekura's light novel series, the anime will explore a chance meeting between Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, and Holo, the Goddess of Harvest. After striking a deal, the duo will embark on an adventurous journey.

Also read:

Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

Suicide Squad Isekai anime confirms July 2024 release date at Anime Japan 2024

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 highlights