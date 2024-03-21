Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime's main trailer previews theme songs

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime shared the main trailer of the series. The short clip previews both the opening and ending theme songs. The anime is set to premiere on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime is an adaptation of the light novel series written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Ju Ayakura. Labeled as a "unique fantasy" series, the anime is being produced by Studio Passione. It will showcase a marvelous blend of fantasy and trade elements.

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime streamed the main promotional video for the series on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The short clip previewed the anime's opening theme song, Tabu no Yukue (The Journey's Destination), performed by Hana Hope, and the ending theme, Andante, by the Japanese pop duo, ClariS.

The anime will begin airing its episodes on April 2, 2024, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and TV Aichi networks at 1:30 am JST. The anime will also premiere on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X channels at a later time.

Besides previewing the theme song, the latest trailer for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime shows Holo and Kraft Lawrence's journey to captivating locations.

Other supporting characters also feature in this short clip, including Marhait Liechten, Hans Romerio, and Norah Arendt. Accompanied by the theme songs, the trailer beautifully glimpses into the world where Holo and Kraft find themselves.

Cast and staff for the anime

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime features a returning cast and staff, with Jun Fukuyama reprising his role as Kraft Lawrence, while Ami Koshimizu will voicing the Goddess of Harvest, Holo.

Mai Nakahara has also joined the voice cast as Norah Arendt. Other cast members include Daisuke Namikawa as Zheren, Hozumi Goda as Hans Romerio, and Houchuu Ootsuka as Marhait Liechten.

Takeo Takahashi, who worked in the original series as the director, returns as the general director for this anime. Hijiri Sanpei handles the directorial duties at Studio Passione, while Kevin Penkin composes the series' music. ENISHIYA is listed as the series' producer.

Based on the light Isuna Hasekura's original light novel series, the story of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime follows Kraft Lawrence, a lonely traveling merchant, who wanders from town to town.

One day, he finds a wolf Goddess asleep in his cart. He discovers that her name is Holo and that she's the Goddess of Harvest. Seeing Kraft, Holo strikes up a deal. She promises to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his captivating travels. Thus, the anime will highlight Kraft and Holo's unique bond.

