Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime reveals April 2024 release date

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf premieres on April 1, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Monday, March 11, 2024. Along with this information, the official staff for the anime unveiled a new "cherry blossom" visual featuring the lead heroine, Holo.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime is based on the eponymous "unique fantasy" light novel written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Ju Ayakura. Produced by Studio Passione, the anime will show a dexterous blend of fantasy and trade themes.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf debuts on April 1, 2024

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime revealed that the title will premiere on April 1, 2024. Along with the release date information, the broadcast details have arrived.

It has been decided that Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime will begin airing on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and TV Osaka on April 1, 2024, at 25:30 JST (effectively April 2, 2024, 1:30 am JST). Besides these channels, the anime will also air on AT-X and BS TV Tokyo at later times.

Holo, as seen in the Cherry Blossom-themed visual (Image via @Spicy_Wolf_Prj/X)

Additionally, the official team behind this unique fantasy anime unveiled a "Cherry Blossom" visual, as part of the show's "seasonal visual" campaign. The illustration depicts the Goddess of Harvest, Holo, in a white dress and a pendant. The cherry blossoms in the background add aesthetics to the captivating visual.

The visual also shows Holo's radiant smile and graceful appearance, with the sun's rays falling on her hair. Additionally, the anime's title is illustrated in the visual. Undoubtedly, the illustration heightens the anticipation for the anime's release.

Cast and staff, and other details

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf features a returning cast and staff. Jun Fukuyama reprises his role as Kraft Lawrence, while Ami Koshimizu will once again star as Holo.

Takeo Takahashi returns to the franchise as the chief director, while Hijiri Sanpei directs the anime at Studio Passione. Kevin Penkin is listed as the music composer, while ENISHYA is producing the series.

Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Based on the light novel, the anime will explore how Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, meets a wolf girl named Holo. Interestingly, he finds out that Holo is the Goddess of Harvest. As such, they decide to strike a deal.

Holo promises to increase his profits, in exchange for taking her along on his captivating travels. Therefore, the anime will blend the themes of commerce and fantasy.

