New Spice and Wolf anime confirms spring 2024 release window with key visual

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the new Spice and Wolf anime unveiled a special holiday-themed visual depicting the anime's lead female character, Holo. It has also been confirmed that the anime will premiere in April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024.

The upcoming Spice and Wolf anime is based on author Isuna Hasekura and illustrator Ju Ayakura's eponymous "unique fantasy" light novel series. Produced by Studio Passione, the anime will see a unique blend of trading and fantasy elements.

The new Spice and Wolf anime is set to premiere in April 2024

As stated earlier, the official staff for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf TV anime revealed the show's release window. According to the announcement, the fantasy anime will air its episodes weekly starting April 2024 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan.

Fans living outside Japan can rest assured because Crunchyroll has licensed the series and will stream the episodes worldwide. Regrettably, a narrower release date hasn't been announced as of this writing. However, it is expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Holo, as seen in the New Year-themed visual (Image via @Spicy_Wolf_Prj/X)

Besides the release window's announcement, a new seasonal visual featuring the show's deuteragonist, Holo, has been unveiled. The "Holo x New Year" illustration sees the wolven deuteragonist clad in a bright red long-sleeved Kimono, playing the famous traditional Japanese game called Hanetsuki.

Notably, this image serves as the anime's visual project, "Holo and the Tale of Four Seasons." Besides this, the anime's website is holding a New Year's lottery until January 3, 2024, and it features recorded voice lines by Ami Koshimizu (Holo's voice actor).

Cast and staff for the new Spice and Wolf anime

The new Spice and Wolf anime features a stellar cast and staff. Takeo Takahashi, who has earlier worked as an episode director in the Spice and Wolf II anime, returns to the franchise as the chief director, with Hijiri Sanpei directing the anime at Studio Passione.

Kevin Penkin, better known for his fascinating contributions to the Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and other anime, is composing music for the titular fantasy anime series, with Juu Ayakura joining the staff as the character designer.

A still from the anime (Image Studio Passione)

The anime sees returning cast members, with Jun Fukuyama, known for being Yukio Okumura's voice actor in the Blue Exorcist anime series, reprising his role of Kraft Lawrence in the upcoming Spice and Wolf anime. Ami Koshimizu also returns to play Holo in the anime.

The upcoming fantasy adventure anime will take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster with Kraft Lawrence and Holo. The anime will show the lonely merchant meeting the Wolven girl during his travels and striking up a unique deal.

