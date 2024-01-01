Chainsaw Man chapter 152: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 is set to release on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Denji having transformed back into Chainsaw Man and set to fight the Weapon Hybrids, fans are expecting the next issue to be a bloody and battle-filled one.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 152 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 likely to see Denji truly let loose after not transforming for so long

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Chapter 151 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 began with Fumiko Mifune being taken hostage by the Spear Hybrid and Miri Sugo, the Sword Hybrid, following the Whip Hybrid’s attack on Mifune and the others.

Sugo then tried to lecture Denji on how everything they do is for stopping Nostradamus’ prophecy, while the Whip Hybrid mocked Sugo for fervently believing “that crap.” Barem Bridge then began to stand, prompting Nayuta to try and take control of him with her chains.

However, Barem resisted, beginning to walk towards Nayuta and eventually grab her by the neck. He questioned if his love for Makima or her rule over him is what allowed him to resist Nayuta, before claiming that if Makima were alive, she could use Denji to defeat the Death Devil.

He then blamed Denji for destroying that promise of peace while lapping up the normal life Public Safety gave him, with Nayuta freeing herself by forcing a bystander to attack Barem.

A furious Denji then instinctively grabbed his starter through his shirt before hesitating and looking at the flames of his house. Here, he saw a happy Pochita waving at him, prompting him to turn into a younger version of himself and give a peace sign back. The chapter ended with a return to reality, showing Denji having used his starter and laughing maniacally as he transformed into Chainsaw Man once again.

What to expect (speculative)?

Denji is set to go off the rails in Chainsaw Man chapter 152 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With Denji now fully transformed and his choice having likewise seemingly been made, Chainsaw Man chapter 152 should see him go absolutely buckwild on the Weapon Hybrids. He’ll most likely start by quickly eliminating the Whip Hybrid before shifting his attention to Spear and Sugo, who are still holding Mifune hostage.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 could also take the opportunity to shift perspective back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, leaving Denji’s rampage for another time. In this scenario, fans can expect to see Asa and Yoru having reunited with Hirofumi Yoshida, setting up an extended focus on their rematch fight for the near future of the series.

