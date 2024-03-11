Kagurabachi Chapter 25: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump's #16 issue on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter on March 17, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro and Shiba face the Tou. It was also revealed the exact reason why Chihiro wanted to secure the Shinuchi blade before the auction.

Additionally, the chapter showcased Shiba taking on Soya Sazanami to save Hakuri and Hinao, while Chihiro prepared to fight the Sazanami elite guards alone.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 release date and time for all regions

According to Shueisha's affiliated platform, MangaPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 will be released on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, the chapter will be available for the global fans' perusal on March 17, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 25, along with their corresponding time zones are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 17 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 17 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 17 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 17 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 18 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 25

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts wanting to read Kagurabachi Chapter 25 can do so digitally on Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus App, MangaPlus website, Viz Media's official site, and the Shonen Jump+ platform.

Only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms. To read the other chapters, manga lovers will need to purchase monetary subscriptions to the platforms.

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 recap

Chapter 24, titled Hunters, begins with Shiba realizing that the Tou (Sazanami's elite guards) are far more formidable than the sorcerers he faced at Sojo's hideout. Meanwhile, Kyora Sazanami feels that he has a better chance of stealing Chihiro's blade with the Tou than alone.

After surmising the situation, Shiba suggests to Chihiro they retreat. However, he doesn't agree. Instead, Chihiro cloaks himself with Nishiki and prepares to face his opponents.

The chapter then moves to a flashback, where Shiba reveals Kamunabi's auction plan to Chihiro, as leaked by Azami. Chihiro remembers how his father, Kunishige Rokuhira once told him that the Shinuchi blade must never be used.

Kunishige Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 24 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Since the Kamunabi with their unlimited source are guaranteed to win the bidding at the auction, stealing the Shinuchi blade before the Rakuzaichi is the only choice Chihiro has.

Elsewhere, Soya Sazanami is delighted to see his younger brother Hakuri. He tells him to come back to the family. However, Hakuri says that he's no longer part of the family.

The chapter reveals that Soya Sazanami loves his younger brother, but the way he expresses his love is equivalent to abuse. He even possibly killed a woman he felt was harmful to his brother. At that moment, Hinao arrives at the scene.

Shiba punches Soya, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Soya thinks Hinao has possibly brainwashed Hakuri's mind, so he decides to kill her. However, Shiba comes to her rescue. He punches Soya Sazanami in the face and then takes him to the sky using his teleportation sorcery skill.

Hinao reveals to Hakuri an ingenious plan she crafted, where if she called Shiba and cut the line after one ring, he would teleport to her location using his magic.

Elsewhere, the chapter shows Chihiro facing the Tou alone. Before Shiba left, he assured him that he would be fine. The chapter ends with Kyora Sazanami wondering about the battle's outcome.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 (speculative)

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 will likely showcase Chihiro's battle against the Sazanami elite guards. It will be interesting to see how he can put up a fight against three formidable sorcerers.

On the other side, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 may continue with the Shiba vs Soya Sazanami battle. There's a possibility that he may try to escape with Hakuri and Hinao, rather than spend too much time fighting the Sazanami elite guard.

