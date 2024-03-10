Kagurabachi Chapter 24: Shiba goes to Hakuri's rescue while Chihiro faces the Tou 

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 was released on Weekly Shonen Jump issue #15 on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter showcased Shiba in action, as she teleported to Hakuri's rescue. Meanwhile, Chihiro prepared to face the Sazanami elite guards (The Tou) alone.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed the secret behind the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse. It was revealed that the storehouse is a sub-dimension created by Kyora Sazanami using his sorcery skills.

Additionally, the chapter introduced The Tou, the four strongest Sazanami members, whose task was to protect their clan's head, Kyora Sazanami. Finally, the chapter ended with Soya Sazanami meeting Hakuri, his younger brother.

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 highlights: The actual reason behind Chihiro's resolve to steal the Shinuchi before the auction is revealed

Kagurabachi Chapter 24, titled Hunters, picks up the events from the previous chapter and begins with Shiba realizing that the Sazanami elite guards are more formidable than the ones he faced at Sojo's hideout.

Meanwhile, Kyora Sazanami feels that he and the Tou have a better chance of defeating an Enchanted Blade user. The Sazanami's chief is also fully prepared for the losses he may incur, as long as he can acquire the seventh Enchanted Blade.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He also mocks Chihiro and Shiba by saying that while they came as the hunters, the situation has flipped. In other words, the Sazanami have become the real hunters. At that moment in Kagurabachi Chapter 24, Shiba asks Chihiro whether they should retreat.

However, Chihiro rejects the idea and activates his Nishiki. Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 shows a scene from the past, where Shiba reveals the Kamunabi's plan to Chihiro. It is revealed that Azami has been relaying them the information from the Kamunabi.

Shiba tells Chihiro that the Kamunabi is the "country," so they have the means to pour as much money as they want to acquire the Shinuchi blade from the auction. As such, the blade is bound to end up in the Kamunabi's hands, which means they also can wield it.

Kunishige, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 24 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Chihiro remembers his conversation with his father, Kunishige Rokuhira from his childhood. He once asked his father whether the Shinuchi blade was kept inside a unique box because it was powerful.

In reply, the master blacksmith told his son that it's kept as such due to it being "different." Therefore, it required more security than the other blades. When Chihiro suggested giving it to the Kamunabi for more security, Kunishige revealed that there were many reasons why he could not give it to the Kamunabi.

Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, the blacksmith made it clear that the Shinuchi blade is the one word that shouldn't be used ever again. Back to the present, Chihiro thinks that he has to steal the blade from the vault before the auction begins, or else the Kamunabi will have it.

There's no point in retreating because even if they regroup and formulate a new plan, there's a lot of information they don't know about the vault. As such, he feels that they need to do something right there and then.

Shiba heads to Hakuri's location while Chihiro takes on the Tou

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 then switches to another location, where Soya Sazanami is delighted to see his younger brother Hakuri. Frightened by his elder brother, Hakuri tries to escape but fails to do so.

He asks Soya whether he has come to kill him since he ruined "the merchandise." However, his elder brother tells him that he has come to bring him back. Kagurabachi Chapter 24 then reveals that Soya Sazanami is five years older than Hakuri, and is one of the Tou.

It's also disclosed that he immensely loves Hakuri. Unfortunately, his way of expressing love is equivalent to abuse. As Hakuri tries to escape again, Soya asks him whether he disobeyed the family because he was manipulated by a "merchandise woman."

Soya and Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He feels that since she is dead (Soya probably killed her), Hakuri may have woken up. However, Hakuri firmly tells him that he won't go back because he's no longer part of the Sazanami family. At that moment in Kagurabachi Chapter 24, Hinao arrives.

Soya feels that his younger brother has been brainwashed by Hinao, so he decides to kill her. Hakuri begs his brother to spare the girl by saying that she has nothing to do with his decision. At that precise moment, Shiba arrives.

He punches Soya Sazamai in the face and takes him to the sky using his teleportation sorcery skill. Kagurabachi Chapter 24 then reveals Hinao's ingenious strategy, where if she called Shiba and cut the line after one ring, the sorcerer would come flying with his magic.

Shiba punches Soya in Kagurabachi Chapter 24 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere in Kagurabachi Chapter 24, Chihiro is seen facing the Tou. A flashback panel shows the protagonist telling Shiba to go save Hakuri, while he will manage the elite guards himself.

One of the Tou chants "Isou" and charges at Chihiro. The protagonist also takes his battle stance to demonstrate Nishiki. Kagurabachi Chapter 24 finally ends with Kyora Sazanami wondering about the outcome of the battle.

