On Sunday, March 10, 2024, the official staff for MAPPA's new baseball anime, Oblivion Battery, streamed two promotional videos to preview the theme songs (both opening and ending songs) and reveal April 9, 2024, as the anime's premiere date. Along with this information, the broadcast details have also been disclosed.

Produced by MAPPA Studios, Oblivion Battery anime is an adaptation of Eko Mikawa's eponymous baseball manga series. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app has been serializing the manga since with April 2018, with 17 volumes collected thus far.

MAPPA's baseball anime Oblivion Battery debuts on April 9, 2024

The broadcast details have also arrived, according to which, the anime will begin its broadcast on April 9, 2024, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and TV Q Kyuushuu at 24:00 JST or April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST.

After that, the AT-X channel will telecast the anime on April 12, 2024. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Japan. It is presumed, but not confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the anime for global viewers.

Notably, the two trailers released on Sunday showcase the important characters from the Oblivion Battery anime and preview the two theme songs. The first trailer highlights the opening theme song, Lilac, performed by Mrs. Green Apple, while the second PV previews the ending theme song, Wasurena Uta, by Macaroni Enpitsu.

Additionally, the staff behind MAPPA's Oblivion Battery anime released downloadable mini-character illustrations for all nine characters from the anime, which can be found on the anime's official site and the X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Apart from that, the X handle for the anime revealed that they are doing a special collaboration with six Pacific League Pro-Baseball teams, which includes special merchandise and events. A poster for the event has also been revealed by the staff.

Cast, staff, and other details

Haruka, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makoto Nakazono is directing the baseball anime at MAPPA Studios, with Eijuu Takashima in charge of the match production. Michiko Yokote is handling the series' scripts, while Takeshi Iida is working as the assistant director.

Hitomi Hasegawa is listed as the character designer, while Tomoki Kikuya and Hiroko Yamasaki are composing the anime's music.

Oblivion Battery anime casts Toshioki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine, while Mamoru Miyano plays Kei Kaname's role.

Other cast members for the series include:

Yohei Azakami as Aoi Todo

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya

Takeo Otsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto

Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya

Yuki Kaji as Taro Yamada

Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima

Based on Eko Mikawa's manga series, the Oblivion Battery follows a group of ex-baseball players who reunite after enrolling in the same high school. As their passion for baseball rekindles, they decide to form a group and play the sport they once loved.

