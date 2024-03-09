Solo Leveling episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 10 is set to air at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels, according to the official website of this series. Episode 10 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll and other international platforms as well.

The next episode of Solo Leveling will most likely focus on Joohee and Sung Jinwoo, as the former is about to tell the latter something important. These two meet after the protagonist kills Kang Taeshik during his last quest.

Solo Leveling episode 10 release date and time

Solo Leveling episode 10 is set to release at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Fans across the world can stream the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 16, 2024 8:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 16, 2024 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 16, 2024 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 16, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 16, 2024 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 16, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 16, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday March 17, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 10?

Solo Leveling episode 10 will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, CBC, BS11, GYT, and YTV. Crunchyroll will also simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately an hour after the Japanese TV broadcast.

Crunchyroll will make the episode available in India as well. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast of the title in China.

It is important to note that fans will need to purchase a membership to enjoy the title on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Solo Leveling episode 9 recap

Solo Leveling episode 9, titled You've Been Hiding Your Skills follows the second quest of Sung Jinwoo after he returns from the D-rank dungeon alive. He is accompanied by some old friends, criminals, and Kang Taeshik, a Hunters Organization agent.

They continue their journey through the dungeon until they reach a fork, where all of them part ways. As Sung Jinwoo takes care of the monsters on his path, his team suddenly hears a cry. As they reach the location, they discover a dead Jungho and a gravely injured Kim. As Johee tries to save the latter, he dies right before their eyes.

Kang tries to attack Joohee but is stopped by Sung Jinwoo. Song decides to fight this rebel, however, he is no match for the B-rank hunter. Sung Jinwoo then enters the battle, prompting Kang to become serious and use his 'Stealth' skill. However, it is of no use as Sung Jinwoo overpowers his existence and kills him by stabbing him in the chest.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 10?

Solo Leveling episode 9 excluded some events from the source material due to which it adapted almost five chapters (chapters 30-34) in this episode. The tenth episode will likely adapt chapters 35-38 as they are more battle-centric.

The title of Solo Leveling episode 10 will be What is This, A Picnic? The episode will focus on the relationship between Joohee and Sung Jinwoo as they spend time together. The next day, Sung Jinwoo will enter another dungeon, this time with Jinho, who has recruited some injured people as part of their 'strike squad.'