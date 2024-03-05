Solo Leveling: Who is Eunseok? The S-rank healer, explained

Solo Leveling has become a very prominent franchise in recent weeks because of the successful anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures. The series has several characters who provide a variety of interesting elements to the plot. Among them, Eunseok might be one of the most peculiar.

Eunseok died at the beginning of the Solo Leveling series, setting in motion one of the most important arcs, the Jeju Island arc. An S-Rank Healer when alive, Eunseok stands out among fans because his death propels several events in the series moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who Eunseok is and his role in the Solo Leveling series

Expand Tweet

Eunseok never appears in the manhwa and is only mentioned in the events of the web novel, but A-1 Pictures added him in a flashback of the anime adaptation during the first episode. He was an S-Rank Healer and one of the most capable Hunters before the beginning of the story. However, he died during the 3rd Jeju Island Raid, setting up several key plot points.

Jeju Island is a place where a S-Rank Gate was located, and the government took three years to stop it, leading to a lot of Hunters dying during the first two attempts to raid it. During the events of the third raid, the government decided to send the likes of Eunseok with two more high-level Hunters, such as Baek Yoonho and Min Byung-Gyu.

However, Eunseok died during the third raid, leading people in the Korean government to lose morale and feel that it was impossible to clear the S-Rank Gate. Byung-Gyu was so affected by the death of Eunseok that he retired from being a Hunter and Baek Yoonho decided to participate in the fourth raid. The latter feared that Eunseok's death would be in vain if the S-Rank Gate was not closed.

The role of the Hunters in the series

Some of the most prominent Hunters in the manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon).

The Hunters are the main driving force in the Solo Leveling universe. They were exposed to mana after the Rulers opened the S-Rank gates in the human realm, which allowed some to gain access to different abilities.

One of the most distinguishing features of the Hunters' powers is that they awaken, and they cannot develop until they get a second awakening, which is uncommon even among the greatest among them. That is how Sung Jin-Woo, the main protagonist, became an exception to the rule because he gained access to the System, allowing him to accumulate experience and become stronger after certain requirements were met.

Final thoughts

Eunseok was an S-Rank Healer who died when raiding Jeju Island for the third time, under unknown circumstances. The character is never featured in the manhwa and is only mentioned in the Solo Leveling web novel. His death served to change the approach to Jeju Island regarding the Korean government and other characters.

Related articles

Solo Leveling: Who is Hwang Dongsoo? Sung Jinwoo's major opponent, explained

Solo Leveling: Who is Kang Taeshik? The previous user of Stealth explained

Who is Igris in Solo Leveling? Sung Jin-woo's oldest companion, explained

Does Sung Jin Woo marry Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling? Explained