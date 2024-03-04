Oblivion Battery anime reveals opening and ending theme songs

The Oblivion Battery anime will be MAPPA's next project this year and is scheduled for release in April, with the series now revealing the opening and ending theme songs for this season. There has also been information regarding the voice cast and some key visuals in recent months.

The rock band Mrs. GREEN APPLE will play the opening song of the Oblivion Battery anime, Lilac, and the ending theme song will be Wasurena Uta by the band Macaroni Empitsu. This anime will also feature some of the working staff in MAPPA who collaborated in some of its hit series, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

It has been confirmed that the rock band Mrs. GREEN APPLE will play the opening song of this production, Lilac, while the group Macaroni Empitsu will perform the ending theme song, Wasurena Uta. This series will be centered around baseball and will also be MAPPA's first major sports series.

The Oblivion Battery anime will come out in April of this year, with some of the voice cast being confirmed, such as Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine, Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya, Yūki Kaji as Taro Yamada, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya, Takeo Ōtsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto, Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita, and Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima.

Perhaps one of the most prominent people involved in the Oblivion Battery anime is director Makoto Nakazono, who was the episode director of series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man in MAPPA. Other members of the working staff include scriptwriter Michiko Yokote, assistant director Takeshi Iida, and Hitomi Hasegawa, a character designer.

The premise of the series

A key visual of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The series, as the visuals suggest, revolves around baseball. One of the two main characters is Haruka, an excellent pitcher who is praised as one of the best at the high school level and is used to defeating everyone he faces. The other protagonist is Kei, a great catcher nicknamed the "General," but suffers from amnesia and is struggling to get his memories back.

Both Kei and Haruka have been destroying their rivals for a few years in junior high and then enroll in Kotesashi High School in Tokyo. This is the place where they meet several of their past rivals and chaos ensues in the series.

