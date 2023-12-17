MAPPA's Baseball anime, Oblivion Battery announces Spring 2024 release with new trailer

On December 17, 2023, Jump Festa 2024 unveiled a new promotional video for the Oblivion Battery anime, confirming the show's release date, additional cast, and more. According to the announcement, the baseball sports TV anime is set to premiere in April 2024, i.e., spring of 2024.

Produced by MAPPA Studios, Oblivion Battery is an original net animation that will follow Eko Mikawa's manga series, Bokyaku Battery. The manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app, with 16 Tankobon volumes collected as of this writing. Notably, the anime adaptation was announced back in 2020.

MAPPA's Oblivion Battery anime will release in April 2024

As stated earlier, MAPPA's TV anime, Oblivion Battery, revealed a new promotional video on December 17 at Jump Festa 2024, announcing April 2024 as the show's release window.

The anime's staff may announce a narrower release date at a later date. Moreover, it has been decided that the baseball TV anime will air on TV Tokyo and other affiliated channels, starting in April 2024.

Produced by MAPPA, the latest teaser trailer depicts the main characters going about their baseball business. It's evident from the short clip that the Oblivion Battery anime will follow the perfect blend of humor, drama, and action.

The Oblivion Battery anime's key visual (Image via MAPPA)

Besides the trailer, Jump Festa 2024 also unveiled the anime's main visual, featuring Aoi Todo, Haruka Kiyomine, Kei Kaname, Shunpei, Taro, and others. Haruka, the pitcher, gives a solemn expression, while Kaname, the catcher, is seen wearing his gloves.

Details regarding the additional cast for the anime have also arrived. It was earlier announced that Toshiki Masuda, better known as Eijiro Kirishima from My Hero Academia, would star as Haruka, while Mamoru Miyano, Light Yagami's voice actor, would play Kei Kaname's role.

Both the voice actors were present on the Jump Studio Stage at Jump Festa 2024 while unveiling the additional cast members' names. According to the reports, Yohei Azakami stars as Aoi Todo, while Nobunaga Shimazaki lends his voice to Shunpei.

A still from the trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Kaji, better known as Eren Yeager's voice actor from Attack on Titan, plays Taro Yamada, while Yoshitaka Yamaya stars as Kazuki. Other cast members include Takeo Otsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto, Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita, and Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima.

Makoto Nakazono is directing the Oblivion Battery anime under MAPPA Studio's production, with Eijuu Takashima in charge of the match production. Michiko Yokote is composing the series, while Hitomi Hasegawa is in charge of the character designs.

The series follows a group of baseball players who, having quit the game some time ago, are reunited when they enroll at the same university. Since the university didn't have a baseball team, they decided to form a team, and play the sport they loved once again.

