Boukyaku Battery anime adaptation confirmed with key visual

It was announced on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that author and illustrator Eko Mikawa’s Boukyaku Battery manga series would receive a television anime adaptation. Along with the announcement, a key visual featuring central protagonists Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname in school outfits with baseball gloves on was also released.

According to the official website for the Boukyaku Battery television anime series, Haruka Kiyomine is set to be voiced by Toshiki Masuda, while Mamoru Miyano will voice Kei Kaname. Masuda is best known as My Hero Academia’s Eijiro Kirishima, while Miyano’s most well-known roles include Death Note’s Light Yagami and Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai.

Unfortunately, there is no other significant or noteworthy information available on the Boukyaku Battery television anime adaptation at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans can expect the series to release additional meaningful information in the coming weeks and months, especially with the anime’s starring cast already announced.

Boukyaku Battery anime adaptation announces production via key visual and starring cast

As mentioned above, Boukyaku Battery was originally a manga series by author and illustrator Eko Mikawa. The series has been serialized on Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+ platform since April 2018, where it is still being serialized. As of March 2023, 15 compilation volumes of the series had been released in Japanese.

The series follows a group of former baseball players from different schools who quit the game some time ago. However, fate reunites them by revealing that all have enrolled in the same university, which also happens to lack a men’s baseball team. The former rivals now elect to form a team at their school, reviving their passion for the sport after years of apathy towards it.

While only the cast information for central characters Kei Kaname and Haruka Kiyomine has been announced, fans can expect the series to arrive sooner rather than later. To have announced the starring cast of a series and released a key visual on the day of an anime’s production announcement is fairly unheard of.

This suggests that the actual production of the anime series is at least somewhat underway already, possibly even at the dubbing stage due to the cast announcements. While there is no official news from the series that confirms this, typical anime production schedules suggest this to be the case.

At the latest, fans can expect the series to premiere by the Fall 2024 anime season. A more likely release date for the series is instead the Winter 2024 or Spring 2024 anime seasons, considering how production appears to be already underway. However, this is purely speculative, with official release information likely to arrive sometime in the coming months.

