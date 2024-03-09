Demon Slayer Season 4 reveals May 2024 release date via new PV 

Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere on May 12, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff via a promotional video streamed on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The short clip also previewed season 4's opening theme song, Mugen, by MY FIRST STORY X HYDE. The first key visual for the Hashira Traning Arc has also been unveiled.

Produced by Ufotable, Demon Slayer Season 4 (Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc) is the sequel to the previous season, which ran from April 2023 to June 2023. The upcoming season will cover the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Getoge's eponymous battle shonen manga.

Demon Slayer Season 4 will debut on May 12, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, a live-stream special event was held for the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, where a new promotional video for the upcoming season was shown.

According to the PV, Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere on Fuji TV and its affiliated channels with a one-hour-length episode on May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST.

Besides Fuji TV, the anime will also air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV and Tochigi TV on May 18, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively May 19, 2024, 12 am JST). Notably, two compilation special episodes from the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) will be telecast on May 4 and 5 at 7 pm JST on Japanese networks.

Gyomei Himejima, as seen in the trailer (Image via Ufotable)

After the live stream, the anime's website and X (formerly Twitter) account shared the trailer.

The PV begins with Nezuko looking outside through a window, deeply engrossed in thought. After that, it switches to a scene featuring the Hashiras, who discuss their strategy to defeat Muzan.

At the same time, the trailer showcases Inosuke Hashibira and others going through rigorous Hashira training. Notably, the trailer highlights every Hashira, including Tengen, Muichiro, Giyu, Himejima and others.

The short PV ends with Tanjiro Kamado looking resolute during his training session. Apart from teasing the plot, the trailer also previews the opening theme song, Mugen, performed by MY FIRST STORY X HYDE.

Demon Slayer Season 4 key visual (Image via Ufotable)

Besides the trailer, the team behind Demon Slayer Season 4 unveiled the first key visual for the series. Described as the "Hashira Training edition," the visual features Gyomei Himejima at the front and shows the other Hashiras behind him.

Undoubtedly, the captivating visual depicts the Hashiras preparing for their decisive battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. The premiere date (May 12, 2024) is also illustrated in the visual along with the logo for Season 4.

The live stream event also revealed that as part of the Hashira Training arc's World Tour, the cast members Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) and Daisuke Namikawa (Haganezuka) will go to Bangkok for a special screening on March 30.

After that, Hanae-san and the producer Yuma Takahashi will fly to Mumbai on April 20, 2024.

Cast, staff, and other information

Tanjiro, as seen in the trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Haruo Sotozaki is directing Demon Slayer Season 4 at Ufotable, with Akira Matsushima designing the characters. Akira-san is also listed as the chief animation director.

Natsuki Hanae returns as Tanjiro Kamado, while Akari Kito will reprise her role as Nezuko Kamado. Hiro Shimono stars as Zenitsu Agatsuma, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka features as Inosuke Hashibira.

Here are the other cast members for the series:

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya Shinazugawa

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui

Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro

Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho

Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima

Based on Koyoharu Getoge's shonen manga, Demon Slayer Season 4 will pick up the events from the previous installment and show Tanjiro and others undergoing rigorous Hashira training. In other words, the upcoming installment will cover the Hashira Training Arc.

