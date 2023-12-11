Who will be the main villain in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

A new promotional reel for Demon Slayer season 4, one of the most anticipated anime releases in 2024, was released recently. According to the latest video released by Ufotable, the upcoming season 4 will focus on the Hashira Training arc of the manga series. Since the manga has completed its course, it has given fans the option to analyze and understand what they can expect in the anime adaptation.

Fans are gearing up for the upcoming season and fans seem to be wondering who the main villain of Demon Slayer season 4 is. This article will take a look at whether or not there would be a main villain and the potential candidates for the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Will there be a main villain in Demon Slayer season 4 and if so, who will it be?

If Demon Slayer season 4 only adapts the Hashira Training arc of the manga series, then fans will not see a main villain. This particular story arc is such that it has no Upper Moon Demon playing the role of a primary antagonist. It focuses completely on the demon hunters and their revised training regime which will be supervised by the Hashiras.

The promotional video that was recently launched didn’t say anything about the Infinity Castle arc, which comes right after the Hashira Training arc. Therefore, fans have reason to believe that Demon Slayer season 4 will be quite short and adapt just the Hashira Training arc of the series.

What to expect in the Hashira Training arc of Demon Slayer season 4?

This is a special training that fans will get to witness because the Hashiras only train Tsukugo. This is a term given to an exceptionally talented demon hunter who will be assigned to a Hashira as their successor.

One such example is Kanao Tsuyuri, the Shinobu Kocho’s Tsukugo. However, in the upcoming story arc, Tanjiro and plenty of others will undergo a rigorous training regime that will be set specifically by each of the Hashiras.

The first section of the training will be spearheaded by Tengen Uzui, who comes out of retirement to train other demon hunters. This training routine will focus on building stamina since the Upper Moon demons will be incredibly durable during the fights. Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, will train the demon hunters in quick movement or agility. Following this will be a training routine set and supervised by the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

A glimpse of the Hashira training showcasing a portion of Gyomei's routine (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

She will ensure that the demon hunters are extremely flexible ahead of the important battles against Muzan and his lackeys. Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, will assist demon hunters with their swordsmanship skills. He does not take excuses and this section of the training routine will test the limits of the demon hunters.

The next section is known as the Infinite Pounding training which is set by the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa. This training routine will focus on the ability to land strikes at high intensity while maintaining stamina and composure.

The final stage of the training routine called Muscle Reinforcement, will be administered by the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima. He will ensure that all demon hunters will work on their physical conditioning to ensure peak performance.

