Demon Slayer season 4: Major plot developments to expect from the sequel

Demon Slayer season 4 has already been announced, and the fanbase is incredibly excited to see the demon hunters take on Upper Moons. The Corps has finally defeated a few Upper Moon demons, marking a new era.

This group can finally commence an all-out war on Muzan and his lackeys as they attempt to free people from the tyranny of demons.

Naturally, after watching the Swordsmith Village arc, fans want to know more about the events that will unfold in the upcoming arc. While the volume of episodes that season 4 will cover has not yet been revealed, the manga will give us an idea of important events that fans can expect.

Since Ufotable has done a phenomenal job of sticking to the original source material, viewers need not worry about the possibility of filler episodes either.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters that will be featured in Demon Slayer season 4.

Demon Slayer season 4: Hashiras unite and train the future generation

The upcoming arc that will feature in Demon Slayer season 4 is called the Hashira Training arc. As the name suggests, Hashiras will train the remaining demon hunters in an attempt to unlock the Demon Slayer Mark.

In ordinary circumstances, Hashiras do not train other demon hunters unless they choose a Tsukugo - a person of exceptional talent who will be mentored by a Hashira. Kanao Tsuyuri is one such example.

However, the demon hunters are preparing for an all-out war against the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan, and they must utilize their resources effectively. A total of six training routines will be held by one Hashira each. The training routine, along with the corresponding Hashira hosting it, is listed below:

Stamina Training: Tengen Uzui (former Sound Hashira)

Quick Movement: Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira)

Flexibility Training: Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira)

Sword Skill Revision: Obanai Iguro (Snake Hashira)

Infinite Pounding Training: Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira)

Muscle Reinforcement Training: Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira)

Ninutwt🐃 @Ninutwt



Tht scene with Nezuko absolutely builds up to the end bc it causes Muzan to go look for Nezuko. Where he is then blown up by Ubuyashiki, knowing his death would catalyst for his defeat. twitter.com/agu_pan7696/st… And KNY lacks these elements… just bc Nezuko wasn’t included in the final battle?Tht scene with Nezuko absolutely builds up to the end bc it causes Muzan to go look for Nezuko. Where he is then blown up by Ubuyashiki, knowing his death would catalyst for his defeat. pic.twitter.com/FdH5wnug1l

Members of the Demon Slayer Corps must attend and clear each of the training routines set by the respective Hashiras. Another thing that the upcoming season will do is set up one of the most anticipated fights in the series, which involves Zenitsu Agatsuma.

It is the first time we will see a rage-fueled Zenitsu who plans on avenging someone very close to him. While this story arc will primarily focus on training, there is one important plot point that will be explored toward the end.

Nakime, who will be a replacement for the Upper Moon demon, is responsible for controlling Infinity Castle. Her powers will allow Kibutsuji Muzan to locate the leader of the Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki.

The demon who detested the leader will now have a chance to kill him. However, important information will be revealed that links both of the aforementioned characters. Muzan's birth is the reason why Ubuyashiki's family has been cursed.

The Demon King is a descendant of the same bloodline, and therefore, the family has been cursed. This interaction will be one of the highlights of Demon Slayer season 4.

