Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc special announces global screening dates

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 saw Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America announce the global release dates for the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc special via a new trailer. According to the latest information, almost every major region in the world will see the film locally premiere by March 2024.

The special will theatrically screen the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the first hour-long episode of the Hashira Training Arc. It was confirmed that the anime will screen in IMAX and premium large formats. The World Tour preview screening locations and dates for the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc special were also announced alongside the trailer and aforementioned news.

Special guests from the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc anime’s cast and staff will appear at select World Tour Screenings, though these events were not specified. It was once again reconfirmed that the Hashira Training Arc television anime series will premiere in Japan sometime in Spring 2024.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc anime special comes to India “soon,” United States on February 23

From the week of February 21 through February 27, fans will see the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc special premiere in several major territories around the world. For those territories not listed below, such as India, Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America have promises that release date announcements for these regions will come “soon.” The full list of release dates for the special is as follows:

February 21: Malta

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

February 23: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

February 24: Estonia, France (two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking), and select countries in French-speaking Africa

February 27: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The World Tour preview screenings will be held before hand, starting with Tokyo on February 2-3, followed by New York on February 10, Seoul on February 11, Berlin on February 13, Mexico City and Singapore on February 17, Jakarta on February 18, São Paulo, Brazil on February 19, Paris and Taipi on February 24, and London and Hong Kong on February 25.

The Hashira Training Arc television anime serves as the continuation of the adaptation of author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series. The manga debuted in Sheuisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, where it was serialized until concluding with 23 total compilation volumes and 205 total chapters in May 2020.

