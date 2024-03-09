Demon Slayer: Can the Hashira Training arc be called Giyu Tomioka's arc? Explored

Giyu Tomioka from the Demon Slayer series hasn’t received much screen time during the series. The first time we saw this character was in the very first episode when he tried killing Nezuko. After that, we saw him rescue Tanjiro Kamado while the latter was fighting Rui, the strongest Lower Moon demon.

However, the upcoming story arc will focus on Giyu Tomioka and other Hashiras. This arc will not have as much action as some of the previous story arcs, but it will be important for the story progression. It will mark the beginning of an all-out war between the demon hunters and the Upper Moon demons.

Since the Water Hashira didn’t particularly receive much screentime, fans want to understand whether the Hashira Training arc can be referred to as Giyu Tomioka’s arc. Yes, this is because Giyu Tomioka will play an important role in this story arc and give fans some context to his erratic behavior among the other Hashira.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming story arc of the Demon Slayer series.

Giyu Tomioka’s importance in the Hashira Training Arc of Demon Slayer

As stated earlier, the Water Hashira will be one of the focal points of the upcoming story arc since we get some information about his life before he became a demon hunter. Those who have watched the series so far will notice that Giyu doesn’t like to bunch himself with the rest of the Hashira.

At first, he seemed aloof and distant. As their interactions continued to take place, fans felt that he was being arrogant. Both the viewers and the remaining Hashira felt that his refusal to include himself with the rest came from a place of arrogance. However, this is not the case.

Giyu Tomioka’s backstory will be one of the core components of the Hashira Training Arc of the Demon Slayer series. Giyu, as a child, was nearly killed by a demon. However, his sister sacrificed her life to save him. His guilt was overwhelming because not only did she die, but she was about to get married and start a new chapter of her life. Following this, he trained under Sakonji Urokodaki.

The former Water Hashira took Giyu under his wing and the latter found a friend as well—Sabito. The two were inseparable and pushed each other to become better swordsmen.

Once again, Giyu was saved by Sabito, which led to his friend’s death. The death took place during the Final Selection. Later on, he ended up becoming the Water Hashira. Since two people died saving him, he feels that he doesn’t deserve the title of a Hashira.

This view is further solidified in his mind because Sabito was a better swordsman than him. However, a conversation with Tanjiro Kamado reminds him of a very important conversation he once had with Sabito. This entire interaction as well as his backstory is one of the most important points of the Hashira Training Arc. This is why it would be okay to call this Giyu Tomioka’s arc.

