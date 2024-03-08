Demon Slayer season 4 won't top the Entertainment District arc (& nothing ever will)

Demon Slayer season 4 is due to come out next April and is bound to be a commercial success because of the series' massive popularity in recent years. Having said that, there are a lot of doubts regarding the story's quality after the subpar reception of the third season while the animation wasn't perceived as stellar as in the past.

In that regard, Demon Slayer season 4 is probably going to be compared to the Entertainment District arc of the second season. It is worth noting that the second season has been viewed as the absolute peak of the anime adaptation by Ufotable thus far. However, it is likely that the next season is not going to reach that level of quality and there is a strong argument to be made that the remainder of the anime is not going to do that, either.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series. Since this is an opinion piece, the statements written here are a reflection of the author's point of view, not Sportskeeda).

Explaining why Demon Slayer season 4 (or anything moving forward) is not going to surpass the Entertainment District arc

The main reason the next season is not going to level up to the degree of excitement and thrill of the Entertainment District arc is that it is mainly a training storyline. That is why is called the Hashira Training arc: Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are going to be trained by the Hashira to reach their level and be capable enough to deal with the remaining Upper Moons and Muzan.

This season is going to be a lot slower in terms of pacing and is not going to have a lot of fighting sequences. This is probably why Ufotable is doing this arc as its own season to focus on later in the Infinity Castle saga. However, even that might pale in comparison to the Entertainment District arc because the latter had a major surprise factor as well.

Part of the appeal of the Entertainment District arc of the second season of the anime was that the vast majority of the cast had a moment to shine and it was mostly unexpected. That degree of animation quality is rarely seen in anime even to this day, which helped cement Demon Slayer as one of the most popular series in recent years.

What is going to happen in the next season?

The vast majority of Demon Slayer season 4 will be focused on training Tanjiro and his friends for the upcoming final battle with Muzan and the remaining Upper Moons. This arc is also going to be important to flesh out some of the Hashira while reintegrating Inosuke and Zenitsu into the plot after they were missing during the events of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The villains won't be making any significant appearances if Ufotable follows the structure of the manga, although there is a very good chance that a couple of new scenes will be added. This is a very short arc and it would be a good idea to add a few extra scenes to flesh out some plot points.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 4 is going to heavily focus on training the main cast, so is very difficult that is going to surpass the levels of the Entertainment District arc. Furthermore, considering how that arc has become the standard of animation for the series, there is a very good chance that future seasons are not going to live up to such a standard.

