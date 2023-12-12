Will Zenitsu and Inosuke be in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

Demon Slayer season 4 is taking things up a notch, as we are nearing the conclusion of the series. The upcoming season will focus on the Hashira Training arc as seen in the promotional video uploaded by the official team. This is a relatively shorter story arc and will not feature as much action.

That being said, this is an important story arc as it sets up the Infinity Castle arc, which marks the beginning of an all-out war that will take place between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons.

Fans now wondering whether Zenitsu and Inosuke will be in Demon Slayer season 4 will be happy to know that both characters will be present in the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

What are Inosuke and Zenitu’s roles in Demon Slayer season 4?

Zenitsu is excited to see Nezuko (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Inosuke and Zenitsu's involvement in Demon Slayer season 4 is based on the assumption that the season will only cover the Hashira Training arc, since there was no indication of the Infinity Castle arc.

Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma will not be playing extremely important roles. As stated earlier, this story arc will act as a setup for the all-out war between demon hunters and demons.

The first time we get a glimpse of Zenitsu Agatsuma is when Tanjiro wakes up from a long slumber while recovering in the Butterfly Mansion. The Swordsmith Village mission took a toll on all the demon hunters and Tanjiro Kamado is greeted by Zenitsu when he wakes up.

The latter is extremely happy to see Nezuko walking in the sun. His usual antics will be played out in the upcoming season as he continues to ask Nezuko to marry him.

Soon, Inosuke Hashibira will enter in the most coarse manner, breaking and smashing windows. The battle-obsessed musclehead expresses his interest in wanting to get stronger.

In Demon Slayer season 4, the Hashiras are summoned for a meeting to discuss the details of the Demon Slayer Mark, and propose a training routine that could potentially bring out the Mark once again.

Thus begins a grueling period of training set by each Hashira, except Giyu Tomioka. Zenitsu doesn’t appear for a couple of chapters, until we see Tanjiro progress to Sanemi’s training camp. It involves Sanemi slashing at the demon hunters continuously until they give in. Here, Zenitsu displays his cowardice once again and tries to hide from the Wind Hashira.

Zenitsu hiding from Sanemi during the Hashira Training arc (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Inosuke Hashibira will make an appearance in Demon Slayer season 4 when Tanjiro trains with Gyomei Himejima.

At this point, Inosuke is seen standing and praying while a waterfall beats down on him. This was one of the stages in Gyomei’s training routine and Tanjiro was forced to revive Inosuke, who had blacked out from the training routine.

Inosuke struggling in Gyomei's training routine (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Soon both Inosuke and Zenitsu are seen taking a break. Finally, we see Zenitsu make another appearance, except this time, he was extremely serious, given that he had read a letter delivered by his sparrow.

It had some grave news which is later revealed in the Infinity Castle arc of the series. Zenitsu’s reaction to this news and his actions will certainly be a massive talking point when it gets animated. However, fans will have to wait for the anime series to progress till the Infinity Castle arc of the story.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.