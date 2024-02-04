Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks showcase anime original scenes for Snake and Wind Hashiras

Several leaks from the Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 have surfaced following the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira movie's premiere in Japan on February 2, 2024. In these leaks, fans can see Sanemi Shinazugawa and Iguro Obanai in full motion against multiple low-ranked demons.

Interestingly, numerous X (formerly Twitter) users have pointed out on the social media platform that these scenes are anime original. With the Ufotable-produced film set to release on the US shores on February 23, 2024, fans have become ever more excited after seeing these leaks.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Demon Slayer: To the Hashira and Season 4.

Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks show the debut of Wind and Snake breathing

Expand Tweet

The World Tour premiere screenings for Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie, which features the final 50-minute-long episode from Season 3 and Episode 1 of Season 4, began on February 2, 2024. Following its premiere on the giant screens, fans captured several clips from the movie and posted them on social media.

Interestingly, those clips contained scenes from Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1, featuring Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Breathing Hashira, and Iguro Obanai, the Serpent Breathing Hashira. As soon as the leaks surfaced, anime enthusiasts realized that some of them were anime original scenes.

The Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks show Sanemi Shinazugawa and Iguro Obanai on a special mission, chasing after a demon who captured humans. As they almost catch up to the demon, the latter escapes into the Infinity Castle.

Iguro Obanai, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi and Obanai demonstrate the powers of their Nichirin blade to almost decapitate the demon, but the Infinity Castle's door shuts in front of them, allowing the demon to escape.

In other words, the leaks show Sanemi and Obanai having a look inside the castle. Interestingly, as several fans pointed out on social media, this particular sequence didn't take place in the manga. As such, Ufotable has produced an anime original scene for the Hashiras.

Besides that, the Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks also showcase the Wind and the Serpent Hashira demonstrating their Breathing Styles against several low-level demons.

Expand Tweet

The Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, unsheaths his Nichirin blade to perform Wind Breathing and decapitate several demons. The captivating sequence goes well with a new OST playing in the background.

Similarly, the leaks show Iguro Obanai obliterating a horde of demons with his Snake Breathing Style. The fluidity of the snake's animation set against another new OST reflects Ufotable's genius. Undoubtedly, these latest leaks showcase both Sanemi and Iguro in all their grandeur.

Other than that, the latest Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks have revealed the opening theme song, Mugen by MY FIRST STORY X HYDE, for the series. It's presumed but not confirmed that this theme song is revealed at the end of the movie.

Demon Slayer movie 2024 poster (Image via Ufotable)

The opening theme highlights Kagaya Ubuyashiki, Muzan, Tanjiro, and the Hashiras. Animated clips from the Hashira Training Arc are also shown in the OP.

Moreover, the latest Demon Slayer Season 4 leaks have also shown a scene featuring the Hashiras, where the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima claps his hands with such force that every other Hashira stops moving.

Overall, the leaks from the film have built up the anticipation for Demon Slayer Season 4, which is slated to release in April 2024.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.