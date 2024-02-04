Metallic Rouge episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge focused on the Rouge's fight against another member of the Immortal Nine. It was intense, and this enemy was far from ordinary, both in terms of his cynicism and skill set. As for Metallic Rouge episode 5, it is expected to delve into Rouge's past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Naomi and the stranger will be seen working together in Metallic Rouge episode 5 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

Metallic Rouge episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 8, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday.

For those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 5 streaming details

A new character to be introduced in Metallic Rouge episode 5 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 4 on Crunchyroll over one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 4 recap

Rouge in her mecha suit in Metallic Rouge episode 4 (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, the police discovered Juval's murder and used the opportunity to infiltrate the Nean settlement to dismantle the CFN. Rouge, who was held captive by the CFN, was warned about this development by Naomi via a robot bird, and was asked to leave the area, but she chose to stay, as she was determined to unmask and defeat the informant.

Rouge was interrogated by three CFN members, including Dumas, about Juval's death. Dumas hinted that she could have saved Sarah Fitzgerald, arousing her suspicion of him being the informant.

Rouge broke free from her shackles and was about to confront Dumas, but he manipulated the other Neans into believing she was a threat to him.

Afdal in Metallic Rouge episode 4 (Image via Studio Bones)

Rion helped Rouge escape. He was showing her the way to leave Wellstown, when Rouge grew suspicious that he was not a member of the CFN and was also the one who killed Juval. Juval then injected Rouge with a substance that induced a nightmarish trance-like state.

However, the injection could not affect Rouge for long. Once out of the trance, Rouge learned that Dumas had solicited Doctor Afdal's help in eliminating Juval.

Rion, in order to spare Afdal the dirty work, had executed it himself. Afdal, however, clarified that Rion had acted on his own assumptions as he had no issues with carrying out the task.

Afdal then killed Rion and revealed himself as Phantom Verde. He justified his actions as fulfilling his assigned task. He argued that freewill was an illusion, even for humans, who failed to recognize this, making them potentially more foolish than Neans.

Then a battle took place between Rouge and Afdal. Rouge had a hallucination that she was fighting multiple Neans in mecha suits after being exposed to Afdal's nerve gas. Her resistance to Afdal's insistence that she find her own freedom, on the other hand, strengthened her, because he suggested that the ultimate freedom could only be obtained through death.

In the end, Rouge managed to win the battle, retrieving Afdal's id before passing out herself.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 5?

Rouge's visions as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 5 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the information available on the official site, Metallic Rouge episode 5 will follow Naomi, who will be on a quest to find Rouge. During her search, she will encounter the mysterious stranger, previously seen investigating the remnants of the Usurper warmachine. He will oblige to lead Naomi to Rouge.

It will be revealed that Rouge is with the traveling carnival that has been teased in the past couple of episodes. She will be seen experiencing a series of visions that delve into her past.