Metallic Rouge anime: Everything to know about Studio Bones' upcoming series

Metallic Rouge anime is set to be released in January 2024. Hence, with the series' latest updates, the anime announced its exact release date, theme song details, and cast members. These announcements were made while releasing a new promotional video and key visual.

Metallic Rouge is an upcoming original anime produced by studio Bones to commemorate the company's 25th anniversary. The anime follows its protagonists - android Rouge Redstar and her partner, Naomi Ortmann, as they go on a mission together on Mars to take down a dangerous threat.

Metallic Rouge anime release date in all regions

Metallic Rouge anime will be released on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 12:55 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). The same was announced with a key visual dropped by the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The key visual featured the series' protagonists, Rouge Redstar and Naomi Ortmann, eating together. The visual also showcased the backdrop of a city with Rouge's android form taking up the sky.

Metallic Rouge broadcast and streaming details

Naomi Ortmann and Rouge Redstar, as seen in the anime's promotional video (Image via studio Bones)

The series' website reveals that the anime is set to premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. Following that, the anime will be broadcast on other Japanese television networks like Kansai TV, BS Fuji, AT-X, and others. In addition, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, excluding Asia.

That said, the anime will hold an advance screening for the premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema.

Cast and other details

Rouge Redstar, as seen in the anime's promotional video (Image via studio Bones)

The anime had previously revealed the cast members for its protagonists. Yume Miyamoto will be voicing Rouge Redstar, while Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner, Naomi Ortmann.

Following that, the anime revealed its additional cast members. They are as follows:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jean Junghardt

Yu Shimamura as Sara Fitzgerald

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Jaron Fate

Yui Ogura as Jill Sturgeon

Kenjiro Tsuda as Afdar Bashar

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Eden Baruque

Atsushi Miyauchi as Ash Stahl

Chiaki Kobayashi as Noid 262

Naomi Ortmann as seen in Metallic Rouge promotional video (Image via studio Bones)

Other than the cast details, the anime's promotional video also announced the opening and ending theme song details for the anime. The ending theme song is titled Scarlet and will be performed by DAZBEE. As for the opening theme song, it is titled Rouge and will be performed by Yu-ka.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge anime?

As unveiled by the promotional video, fans can expect the upcoming anime to be a 'tech-noir' series. Given that it is an original anime by Bones to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary, there is no source material. Hence, Yutaka Izubuchi handles the series script while serving as its chief director. Yutaka Izubuchi had previously worked in Mobile Police Patlabor, Star Blazers 2199, and RahXephon.

Rouge Redstar is an android girl on a mission on Mars. However, she is not alone as she will be joined by her partner, Naomi Ortmann. The mission requires Rouge and Naomi to murder the Immortal Nine. Immortal Nine is a group of artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

