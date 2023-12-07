Studio Bones' Metallic Rouge anime confirms release date, theme songs, and more with a new trailer

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Metallic Rouge anime shared a new trailer, revealing the anime's release date, more cast, and theme songs. Produced by Studio Bones, the upcoming tech-noir anime is set to premiere on January 10, 2024.

Besides the trailer, the official staff has also unveiled a new key visual highlighting the series' two main characters. Notably, the original TV anime, Metallic Rouge, serves as Studio Bones' special project to commemorate the studio's 25th anniversary. The anime was first announced in the Fuji TV Anime Lineup 2023 live stream.

Metallic Rouge anime is set to release on January 10, 2024

According to the official trailer, Metallic Rouge anime will premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming slot starting January 10, 2024. Global fans can rejoice because Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide, except in Asian regions. It remains to be seen whether or not Ani-One Asia or Muse Asia streams the anime.

Besides broadcasting details, the promotional video unveiled the anime's opening and ending songs. Yu-Ka, a renowned Japanese pop singer, performs the anime's opening song, Rouge, while DAZBEE sings the ending theme, Scarlet.

A still from the trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

The main trailer showcases Rouge and her partner Naomi's battle as Metallic Rouge for human beings. As the narrator tells, the two android girls are chosen to eliminate nine artificial humans who are hostile to the world's government.

It's evident from the short clip that Studio Bones has done an amazing job animating the anime's mecha aspect. Other than Rouge and Naomi, the trailer also introduces the anime's other cast members.

Besides the PV, the official staff has also shared a new key visual featuring Rouge Redstar and Naomi Ortmann. The illustration sees them huddled together, with a giant translucent metallic rouge behind them. Additionally, the visual has a catchphrase, which reads as follows when translated:

We'll do it for the world and the future."

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Motonobu Hori is directing this tech-noir anime at Studio Bones, with Yutaka Izubuchi as the mecha designer. Star Blazers 2199, the anime's chief director is handling the scripts, while Toshizo Nemoto is writing the screenplay.

On the other hand, Toshihiro Kawamoto is designing the characters, while Taisei Iwasaki is in charge of the music composition alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei. Besides having a fabulous staff, this mecha anime also has a stellar cast.

Rouge, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Yume Miyamoto, the reputed voice actress, stars as Rouge Redstar in the series, while Tomoyo Kurosawa plays her partner, Naomi Ortmann. The official staff has also unveiled the additional cast members' names.

Shunsuke Takeuchi stars as Jean Yunghart, while Yu Shimamura plays Sara Fitzgerald. Other cast members for the anime are here as follows:

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Jaron Fate

Yui Ogura as Jili Sturgeon

Kenjiro Tsuda as Afdal Bashal

Chiaki Kobayashi as Noid 262

Atsuhi Miyauchi as Ash Stahl

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Eden Vallock

The Metallic Rouge mecha anime takes place in a futuristic world where humans and androids amicably live together. The story follows an android girl named Rouge, who is sent on a mission to Mars with her partner, Naomi, to kill nine artificial humans who threaten the government.

