Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Sarada and Sumire being immune to Eida's Omnipotence has to do with her "hidden desire"

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has progressed considerably, and Eida’s Omnipotence has been the topic of conversation among avid fans. She is an incredibly powerful character who can manifest her desires, altering the memories of an entire village in the process.

This was a massive plot point in the manga series since it changed the direction in which the plot was heading. At one point, Boruto attempted to catch Kawaki, who had sealed Naruto and Hinata in a dimension where time didn’t flow. Moments later, Boruto was the one being hunted down by the entire village since they believed that Naruto and Hinata were killed.

Eida’s Omnipotence saved Kawaki in a challenging situation. However, one could observe anomalies in this case, since Sumire and Sarada remained unaffected by it. Now that we have the unofficial translation of the author’s note let’s understand more about why Sarada and Sumire remained unaffected.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. Furthermore, the article is speculative in nature since it explores a theory which is being connected to the author’s notes.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Omnipotence’s full potential and anomalies, explained

Expand Tweet

The Omnipotence is a technique that was wielded by the Otsutsuki God, who created the world. He was able to manifest his thoughts, which led to the creation of the Narutoverse with infinite possibilities. It was also stated that he was the only one who could control and use this technique.

Eida, on the other hand, cannot control the full extent and outcomes while utilizing her techniques. The way this technique works is that her hidden desires manifest into reality. This means that she doesn’t have enough control to manifest things she actively desires. Instead, the technique gets activated on its own based on her deep, hidden desires.

In the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, there are two major components to her desires. The first portion was that she wanted to help Kawaki out in that situation. This led to her switching between Kawaki and Boruto’s roles, which led the village to attempt to hunt down the protagonist.

The second portion can be looked at as her “hidden desire.” One of her goals was to have friends who were unaffected by her charm. Her ability made people fall in love with her, and she wished for a genuine connection.

Sarada and Boruto as seen in Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This is when the Omnipotence ability comes into play. The biggest reason why Sumire and Sarada were unaffected by Eida’s Omnipotence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex was simply the fact that she wanted genuine friends.

Other theories floating around on the internet weren’t as convincing as this one. Some fans believed that the protagonist was why Sarada Uchiha and Sumire were unaffected by Omnipotence.

In the anime and manga series, it has been established that both Sarada and Sumire like Boruto. Their feelings towards him were so strong that the Omnipotence ability didn’t work for them. This was an extremely convenient explanation and didn’t particularly adhere to the logic used in the animanga’s universe.

The latest Boruto Two Blue Vortex notes clearly debunk this theory based purely on Sumire and Sarada’s feelings towards Boruto.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.