Demon Slayer season 4 reveals opening theme song 

Friday, February 2, 2024 saw the Demon Slayer season 4 television anime series reveal its opening theme song, also revealing a special ending theme song for the theatrical premieres today. MY FIRST STORY x HYDE to perform the opening theme song “Mugen” for the television anime series, which translates to “Dreams.”

MAN WITH A MISSION and milet are also returning for a special ending theme song for the theatrical premieres of Demon Slayer season 4 which begin today in Tokyo as part of a World Tour. This ending theme song is entitled “Shori no Meido - Kizuna no Kiseki & Nezuko Kamado no Uta REMIX.” The song features a remix of both Nezuko’s song and the opening theme song to the Swordsmith Village Arc, which was the anime’s third television season.

Following the World Tour which kicked off earlier today, the theatrical screening is set to begin premiering in North American theaters on February 23, in standard, IMAX, and premium large formats. The television anime version of Demon Slayer season 4 is set to premiere sometime in Spring 2024, with no narrower release window available as of this article’s writing.

Demon Slayer season 4 seemingly just around the corner as World Tour premiere screenings begin in Tokyo

As mentioned above, the World Tour premiere screenings for Demon Slayer season 4 began on Friday in Tokyo, and are also running on Saturday, February 3 in the city. This will be followed by New York City on February 10, Seoul on February 11, Berlin on February 13, Mexico City and Singapore on February 17, Jakarta on February 18, São Paulo, Brazil on February 19, Paris and Taipei on February 24, and London and Hong Kong on February 25.

The upcoming fourth season of the anime series is officially entitled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. The theatrical screenings, meanwhile, are called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, and are a compilation of the final episode of the previous third season and the one-hour first episode of the upcoming fourth.

The aforementioned third season premiered in April 2023 and aired for 11 episodes, with Crunchyroll streaming the season as it aired weekly in Japan. The second season premiered in December 2021, and was streamed by both Funimation and Crunchyroll weekly. This was preceded by the Mugen Train arc in October 2021, a retelling of the film of the same name, and the anime’s first season in April 2019.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series of the same name. The series debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, where it ran in its entirety until May 2020.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.