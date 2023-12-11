Will Kokushibo appear in Demon Slayer Season 4? Explained

Aniplex unveiled a promotional reel on December 10, 2023, announcing that Demon Slayer season 4 is all set to premiere in Spring 2024. This upcoming season will showcase the Hashira Training arc, with the first episode being a special one-hour-long spectacle.

Fans will witness the return of their beloved Hashiras in Demon Slayer season 4, as they begin training Tanjiro and his comrades. However, fans are curious as to whether the three strongest Upper Moons will make an appearance this season, particularly Upper Moon One, Kokushibo.

The possibility of Kokushibo appearing in Demon Slayer season 4

Kokushibo and Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo made a brief appearance in Demon Slayer season 3, but the impact he left was unparalleled. The aura he possessed was worthy of an Upper Moon One, causing Akaza to visibly sweat in response to his mere presence. This has fueled fans' anticipation and desire to see more of Kokushibo in the upcoming season.

However, given that Demon Slayer season 4 is set to adapt the Hashira Training arc from the manga, the probability of Kokushibo making an appearance appears low. This arc revolves mainly around Tanjiro visiting the Stone Hashira, Himejima who aims to train him for his upcoming battles.

The intense and demanding training under the strongest Hashira compels Tanjiro to surpass his limits and become stronger. Meanwhile, the arc also sees Muzan's ongoing quest to find Nezuko and Ubuyashiki continue, alongside the new Upper Rank 4, Nakime.

Thus, Kokushibo is unlikely to make an appearance in the initial stages of season 4. However, considering that Demon Slayer divides its seasons into two arcs, the next arc following the Hashira Training arc will be the Infinity Castle arc. It's in this arc that Kokushino finally comes into the spotlight.

With the story in its final stages, Kokushibo squares off against multiple Hashiras, including Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Wind Hashira Sanemi, and Stone Hashira Himejima. Genya Shinazugawa also plays an integral role in this battle, with all of their collective efforts finally putting an end to the reign of terror.

Exciting new details about Demon Slayer season 4

While the likelihood of fans seeing Kokushibo at the start of Demon Slayer season 4 is slim, there are numerous other captivating details for fans to relish. The latest promotional reel from Aniplex offers an overview of past events before immersing viewers in the Hashira Training arc.

Additionally, the reel introduces all the Hashiras set to make an appearance in this new arc. These will feature Tengen Uzui, Shinobu Kocho, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Giyu Tomioka.

The footage then shows Nezuko gazing at the sun through the window, serving as a callback to her triumph over sunlight in the previous season. Additionally, the reel reveals that Demon Slayer season 4 is set to begin airing in Spring 2024 on Fuji Television nationwide.

The reel also confirms that a movie titled Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, will hit the 4K and IMAX screens on February 23, 2024. A key visual for the movie has also been unveiled. This film will feature Episode 11 of Demon Slayer Season 3 and Episode 1 of the upcoming Hashira Training Arc anime.

Similar to the Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie, this upcoming film will go worldwide from February 2, 2024, embarking on a "World Tour" across 140 countries. Thus, the upcoming months will be filled with excitement for all Demon Slayer fans worldwide.