Will Genya appear in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

Demon Slayer season 4 is due to come out in February 2024, and people are expecting to see more of Genya after making a strong first impression with anime-only viewers. This was mainly due to the fact that Genya could turn into a demon, so fans are expecting him to have a prominent role during the Hashira training arc.

There is a strong argument to be made that Genya is one character most fans want to see in action in Demon Slayer season 4, although it is worth pointing out that the Hashira Training arc doesn’t have a lot of focus on combat. Be that as it may, most fans would like to see a lot more of Genya in the coming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 4.

Explaining if Genya is going to appear in Demon Slayer season 4

Expand Tweet

Genya is bound to appear in Demon Slayer season 4 since he is one of the organization's members, along with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, who are trained for the upcoming final battle with Muzan and his demons. This entire storyline could be considered a prelude to the final portion of the story, where the Demon Slayer Corps are going to have one final, definitive bout with the bad guys of the story.

Furthermore, this is also a moment where Genya gets to prepare and improve as a fighter, which is something he struggled with in season 3 during the events of the Swordsmith Village arc. However, it is also worth pointing out that Genya is not going to have a very prominent role in this arc as the focus is going to be on the main cast and how they get stronger to face the demons.

If people are expecting to see more of Genya, they are going to have to wait for the Infinity Castle arc, which is the most battle-focused storyline in the entire series and the moment where he gets to do more as a character. While his role is certainly going to be divisive for a lot of his fans, there is no denying that he is a lot more active there than in the Hashira Training arc.

The role of side characters in Demon Slayer

Genya in season three of the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Side characters beyond the Hashira are bound to have a minor role in Demon Slayer season 4 and upwards in the story, which is something that has been the source of criticism for a lot of people.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that many side characters got the short end of the stick at the end of the series, particularly Genya. This has been a running issue across the shonen genre for a long time, with the author often introducing a lot of characters and failing to make them live up to their potential, which ends up becoming a point of contention for a lot of fans.

That is something that didn't escape this series and becomes a lot more prominent as the story progresses, especially when it comes to the most important battles. However, considering how Ufotable has managed to raise this series' ceiling with its anime adaptation, there is no denying that the reception is still going to be fairly positive.

Final thoughts

Although he is bound to have a very minor role in this storyline, Genya will appear in Demon Slayer season 4. Even though the focus is going to be on other characters, he is part of the Hashira Training arc.