Ufotable bashed for ruining Demon Slayer animation, fans compare it to gacha games

Demon Slayer, renowned for its captivating storyline, stunning animation, and mesmerizing music, has captured the hearts of fans around the world. However, the current Swordsmith Village arc of the anime series has left fans disappointed due to its animation quality. Ufotable, the studio behind the anime, has been criticized for its extensive use of CGI, with fans comparing it to low-budget gacha games.

In this article, we explore the backlash Ufotable has faced for its animation choices, along with fans' reactions to the recent episodes of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Ufotable's animation choices in Demon Slayer draws backlash

The Swordsmith Village arc is a pivotal part of the Demon Slayer anime, featuring a crucial battle against the Upper Rank four demons. Fans had eagerly awaited this intense showdown, only to be met with disappointment when the action sequences were plagued by subpar CGI animation.

The 3D style of animation, increasingly used in the anime industry for its time and cost-saving benefits, has drawn criticism from fans who feel it compromises the essence of the original artwork. Many argue that the excessive use of 3D animation detracts from the manga's aesthetic and fails to deliver the high-quality visuals expected from Ufotable.

Fans have expressed their discontentment with Ufotable's animation choices on various platforms. Social media platforms have been flooded with comments comparing the animation to low-budget gacha games, highlighting the stark contrast from Ufotable's promise to elevate the art of animation.

The disappointment stems from the belief that the use of 3D animation should be minimalistic, complementing the 2D artistry rather than overshadowing it. Fans argue that the current approach risks diluting the essence and impact of the manga, which has been a major contributing factor to Demon Slayer's global popularity.

The outcry among fans further intensified due to the high expectations set by Ufotable's previous works. The studio has gained recognition for its exceptional animation quality, particularly in the first season of Demon Slayer. The sublime visuals and fluidity of the fight scenes showcased Ufotable's ability to bring the manga's world to life. As a result, the recent decline in animation quality has left fans disheartened, feeling that the studio has fallen short of its own standards.

Fans anxiously await the improved animation quality in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8. The episode will be made accessible for fans worldwide on digital platforms like Netflix and officially aired on Crunchyroll on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 11:15 p.m. in Japan.

Whether Ufotable will fix the animation issues brought up by viewers and provide a more satisfactory visual experience in the forthcoming episodes is yet to be determined.

Despite the criticism, it is important to note that animation choices can vary throughout a series, and occasional dips in quality are not uncommon in the industry. However, fans remain hopeful that Ufotable will address the concerns and make necessary adjustments to ensure a more consistent and visually appealing experience for future episodes.

