Demon Slayer proves it's not carried by animation by perfecting an annoying shonen trope 

Shounen tropes are certain progressions that different shounen anime (like Demon Slayer) share among themselves. Some include the underdog protagonist (in which a weak main protagonist becomes the strongest till the end), the tournament arc (most of the series' characters participate in a tournament-style event), and many others.

In moderation, these tags are appreciated, but the show becomes tedious if they are overused. For instance, when the "plot armor" trope (where the protagonist comes out alive in any battle, and the people stronger than the protagonist are killed meaninglessly) gets out of hand, the otaku community does not like the show.

Demon Slayer is an anime series that fans think is supported by its exquisite animation, but in reality, it has perfected the "plot armor" trope in a way no one expected. Tanjiro stays alive after every battle, and people who are stronger than him (Hashiras) are killed by demons. But the way these Hashiras die is what makes this show different from other Shounen series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer.

How Demon Slayer perfects a popular shounen trope unlike any other shounen anime series

Kamado Tanjiro is the protagonist of this anime. He marched forward with his only remaining family member, Nezuko (who was converted into a demon), after his family was massacred by demons. Throughout the anime, we have seen Tanjiro take part in dangerous battles, for instance, his battles against the Upper Moon Demons and many others.

Although Tanjiro survives every battle, the deaths of Hashiras are not meaningless. Killing the Hashiras is a form of mercy from the author as these Hashiras suffered because of demons their whole life, and killing them was them resting in peace after offering their services.

But due to a strong plot armor, he has managed to come out alive with his demon sister. Even later in the series, when he is accompanied by a Hashira (strongest demon slayers), his survival is evident instead of the Hashira's survival. The most popular example is Kyojuro Rengoku (the Flame Hashira), who died fighting Akaza, an Upper Moon Demon.

Rengoku's late mother praising him (Image via Ufotable)

Rengoku came from a family of demon slayers, where his father (the former Flame Hashira) trained him. Rengoku knew how ruthless demons were so he trained his whole life to exterminate these beings. During his last battle against Akaza, Rengoku was utterly defeated and was at death's door.

As he was about to die, his late mother's soul appeared in front of him, praising him for the help his son offered to others by fighting demons. At the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, Rengoku smiled as he embraced death. This is the reason why Tanjiro's "plot armor" exists, but the deaths of Hashiras alongside this are also meaningful.

The Sound Hashira still lives

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, was alongside Tanjiro during the Entertainment District Arc. After a heated fight with Daki and Gyutaro, Tengen was about to die with Tanjiro barely surviving in a miserable state. As he stood at death's door, Nezuko came out of the blue and saved him using her Blood Demon Art. The question of why he didn't die, just like Rengoku, still remains.

Tengen Uzui was born in a family of shinobi where all of his siblings were forced to kill each other in a blind battle so that only the strongest prevailed. This sight haunted him and he left the village with his three wives. He resented himself for killing his siblings and this was hard on his wives too. So, Uzui joined the Demon Slayer Corps as a distraction.

Tengen later found his savior in Ubuyashiki Kagaya (the leader of Demon Slayer Corp), who empathized with Uzui as he survived such a harsh childhood. Killing Uzui in a battle against an Upper Moon Demon would have been a useless death, as his reason for becoming a demon slayer wasn't out of spite for demons. So, he still lives as a retired demon slayer alongside his three wives.

Final thoughts

After the Swordsmith Village Arc, the Mist Hashira and Love Hashira also survived the battle against an Upper Moon Demon. It is interesting to know that they didn't retire like Tengen Uzui, so their journey as Hashiras continues with an uncertainty of survival in the future.