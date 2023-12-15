Was Tanjiro born with the Demon Slayer mark? Explained

Demon Slayer is a series that has become extremely popular in recent years thanks to the amazing anime adaptation by Studio Ufotable, which even helped the manga become one of the highest-selling works of all time in the industry. However, despite having a ton of accolades and a lot of popularity, it is evident that certain plot points, such as the situation surrounding Tanjiro's mark on his forehead, were either left unanswered or poorly developed.

As Demon Slayer fans know by now, when a member of the Corps has a mark similar to Tanjiro's, it signifies that they have a lot of power at their disposal and have the potential to reach the apex of strength in the series. However, the series appears to present a contradictory narrative regarding how the young Kamado got his mark, lacking a clear and well-defined explanation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Explaining how Tanjiro got his mark in the Demon Slayer series

Tanjiro's mark as a kid (Image via Ufotable).

Most people who have watched the Demon Slayer series are aware that the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, has a mark on his forehead that is a key aspect of his character design. However, what most people may not initially grasp as the series progresses is that the mark evolves and becomes quite different as Tanjiro gets stronger. It is a part of a power-up that he and other members of the demon-hunting Corps can get.

However, there are some timeline contradictions regarding when Tanjiro got the mark. There are scenes of him that depict a pot of boiling water falling on his face when he was a kid, while there are other flashbacks of him being even younger and already having the mark. It is also fair to say that this discrepancy can be down to people's perception of how young Tanjiro was during some flashbacks, so the boiling water incident remains the official moment where he got the mark.

Furthermore, as Tanjiro further develops his abilities, the mark begins to evolve, gaining a strong red tone during his final exam with the Corps. And then, during the Entertainment District arc, the scar expands, becoming all the more prominent and giving him the power-up to defeat one of the Upper Moons. This was around the time when anime-only viewers began to ask questions about what the mark is truly all about.

The hunter's mark

The mark is probably the most significant power-up for the Demon Slayer Corps in the series, and it was first introduced during Tanjiro's fight at the end of the Entertainment District arc. However, the mark is not explained in detail until later on in the series, with only a vague connection to the Sun Breathing Technique and his relationship with Yoriichi, the most powerful character in the entire manga.

This power-up functions as both an increase in power and also a curse for the user, with no character in the Demon Slayer series living beyond the age of 25 because of its side effects. The only one who managed to become an exception to the belief was Yoriichi, and that was simply because he proved to be way more powerful than any other characters in the series, even feared by someone as powerful as Muzan.

Due to Tanjiro's connections to his father and the fire dance, he had an easier time adapting to Sun Breathing and getting the mark at a quicker pace. Some of the Hashira, such as Giyu Tomioka, Muichiro Tokito, and Sanemi Shinazugawa, were also able to use the mark during the series.

Final thoughts

Simply put, Tanjiro wasn't born with his mark, and he acquired it during a childhood incident involving boiling water. However, the ability of the mark also has a lot to do with power-up in the Demon Slayer franchise.