Who is Tengen Uzui's favorite wife in Demon Slayer? Explored

Demon Slayer is a highly popular series that has captivated anime and manga enthusiasts in recent years. With its compelling storyline, the narrative introduces a diverse range of intriguing characters. Among them, the Hashiras in particular hold significant appeal.

Each of the nine Hashiras possesses unique qualities. The Sound Hashira, Uzui Tengen, particularly captures the audience's attention during the anime's second season. Not only known for his flamboyance, this former shinobi-turned-Hashira also stands out for having three wives.

Consequently, fans have several speculations about which of his wives might hold a special place in his heart since their introduction to the series.

Does the sound Hashira display favoritism towards one of his three wives in Demon Slayer?

As per the narrative of Demon Slayer, written and illustrated by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, Tengen consistently expresses equal love for all three of his wives – Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru.

He demonstrated equal concern for each of them while they were captured during the events of the Entertainment District Arc. This clearly displayed his deep care for each of them. He also previously instructed them to prioritize their lives over missions, underscoring his concern for their well-being.

However, some fans still have lingering doubts about the possibility of slight favoritism towards one of his wives, pointing to specific events in the storyline. Nevertheless, the interpretation remains a matter of interpretation.

Instances that may indicate his favoritism

Tengen and Hinatsuru's special moment in Demon Slayer season 2 (Image via Ufotable)

A theory surrounding Suma suggests that since she is his first wife, he may harbor special feelings towards her. According to the official fanbook of Demon Slayer, Tengen was initially set to marry Suma's younger sister.

However, Suma volunteered to marry Tengen, and took part in the marriage interview, and her proposal was accepted, ultimately making her his first wife. She is also his only wife who entered into marriage voluntarily, unlike the arranged marriages he had with the other two.

Another section of fans speculates that the Sound Hashira favors Hinatsuru more than his other two wives based on their interactions in Demon Slayer's narrative. In season 2 episode 9, during Hinatsuru’s flashbacks of visiting the grave of Tengen’s deceased brothers, the narrative shows him and his three wives spending time together.

Tengen with his three wives at his family's grave (Image via Ufotable)

In these scenes, when Tengen notices a sakura petal caught in Hinatsuru's hair, he promptly goes to remove it. The atmosphere in the scene is filled with a romantic mood, although it leads to feelings of jealousy in his other two wives, who subsequently demand similar attention.

These scenes have prompted some fans to believe that despite Tengen’s assertion that he loves all his wives equally, his interactions with Hinatsuru appear to hold a unique significance compared to his other two wives.

Suma and Makio being jealous of Hinatsuru (Image via Ufotable)

As mentioned earlier, the dynamics between Tengen and Hinatsuru even sparked jealousy among his other wives. This was evident when Makio added sakura blossom petals to her own hair, hoping Tengen would remove them for her as well.

When Tengen gives Hinatsuru the requested petal, the other two wives express jealousy, promptly asking their husband for the same gesture.

Final thoughts

While these scenes were exclusive to the anime, they still raise doubts among audiences about whether the Sound Hashira truly loves all his wives equally without displaying any favoritism.

That said, it's essential to note that all these interpretations are fan theories, and there is no canonical evidence in Demon Slayer's storyline to disprove his original statement. Therefore, it ultimately relies on fans to determine how they interpret Tengen's feelings and actions.

