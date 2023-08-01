Who is Tengen's first wife in Demon Slayer? Explained

In Demon Slayer, Tengen Uzui is known as one of the major supporting characters, and the deuteragonist in the Entertainment District Arc. The Sound Hashira Tengen's love for flamboyance and flashy things knows no bounds.

There's another reason that makes Tengen a unique character in Demon Slayer. It is known that Tengen has three wives in his life, named Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru.

In the Entertainment District arc, it was revealed that Tengen Uzui's family practices polygamy. The outro of season 2's episode 5 also mentioned that once a boy in the family turns fifteen, the Head of Uzui's family picks three wives based on compatibility.

However, Tengen's first wife Suma is special in that regard.

She involuntarily chose to become the wife of Uzui. Apart from her unique personality and a few bare essential details, not much is known about Suma. So, who is Tengen's first wife?

This article explains the history of Suma, Tengen's first wife.

Demon Slayer: Tengen's first wife Suma is known as a female shinobi

Koyoharu Getoge's manga Demon Slayer has presented Suma in an extremely intriguing way. Suma's bubbly personality makes her one of the most intriguing characters in the story. However, the anime hasn't revealed a lot about her.

The curiosity has led the fans to ask, "Who is Tengen's first wife?"

Demon Slayer fans might like to know that Tengen's first wife, Suma, was first introduced during the Entertainment District Arc as a Kunoichi or a female shinobi.

Tengen and his wives as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The 38th Taisho-era secret (episode 5 of season 2) narrated by Tanjiro confirmed that Suma was the first wife of Tengen. According to the Taisho-era Secret, Tengen Uzui's Shinobi family practiced polygamy.

When a male member of the family turned fifteen, the Head of the Uzui family looked for three prospective wives. In the Second Fanbook of Demon Slayer, it was also distinctly mentioned that Tengen's first prospective wife was actually Suma's sister.

Visuals of Suma from the anime (Image via Ufotable)

However, Suma wanted to become his bride. As a result, she barged through the door and crashed the marriage interview. In other words, she involuntarily stepped forward for the marriage. The fanbook also suggested that Suma was romantically interested in both men and women.

Apart from Suma, Uzui's other two wives, Makio and Hinatsuru were chosen by the Head of the clan, and they were arranged marriages. With his new family, Tengen left his clan and searched for Kagaya Ubuyashiki to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

Suma's personality and strengths explored

In Kimetsu no Yaiba, Suma is presented as a young woman with shoulder-length black hair. Her personality is what makes her extremely funny and a likable character. Suma's over-dramatic and exaggerated emotions are quite similar to perhaps Zenitsu.

While she may come as immature and loves to argue with the other wives of Tengen, there's no mistaking that she is a loving wife.

Suma is someone who cares for her loved ones deeply, making her one of the most likable characters in Demon Slayer.

Suma is seen crying in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

In the Entertainment District arc, the author Getoge used Suma for comic relief on more than one occasion. For example, when Nezuko used her Blood Demon art to burn away Uzui's poison to save him, Suma wailed and reprimanded Nezuko for cremating her husband so early.

Suma belongs to a Shinobi Clan. Therefore, she came to be known as a Kunoichi. Even though she doesn't possess superhuman abilities like Tengen or any other Hashira, she is extremely adept at handling Kunai.

Suma in the Entertainment District Arc (Image via Ufotable)

Despite her overdramatic personality, Suma has the mental fortitude to handle tough situations. Otherwise, she wouldn't have been able to evacuate the people of Yoshiwara in the Entertainment District arc. However, Suma is also quite prone to get anxious at difficult moments.

Overall, Suma was an interesting character in the anime whose screen presence was loved by every fan of the series. In the Swordsmith Village Arc, she made a minor appearance. So, fans cannot wait to see more of Suma in the future installments of the series.

