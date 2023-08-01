Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3: Exploring the renewal status of the anime

The sequel to Bastard!! anime has wowed fans. As a result, fans can't wait for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3, considering the fact that there are enough manga sources available. After a successful first season released on January 30, 2023, on Netflix, the anime was given a green-light for a second season under the production of LIDENFILMS.

The sequel of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy was released on July 31, 2023, and followed the return of the Dark Schneider. Since it had incredible reception, fans are wondering about the status of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3. Currently, no official news about the potential renewal of the anime is available. However, it's been only a day, and there are enough reasons why the anime will likely get a third season.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3 hasn't received a green signal yet

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2, now streaming on Netflix!



#bastard_anime pic.twitter.com/6yRx4CX5rv Dark Schneider has finally returned! Catch the Handsome Hero in action once more in BASTARD-Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2, now streaming on Netflix!

One of the most popular action-adventure anime titles, Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, returned for its second season on Netflix on July 31, 2023. A total of 15 episodes of the second season showed the return of the protagonist Dark Schneider.

The much-anticipated season saw the protagonist and his friends reuniting to face off Kall-Su and the Sorcerer Shoguns. With incredible animation and fighting choreography, the season was a treat for every Bastard!! fan.

As a result, fans are already excited and curious about the renewal of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3. With only one villain left, there's no doubt that the next season will also be filled with jam-packed actions.

Visuals from Bastard!! anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, as of now, neither Netflix nor the official website of Bastard!! has given any news about the possibility of a Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3. Although there's no news of the renewal, fans do not need to worry because there's enough source material available for another season.

The first season of the ONA Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (2022) adapted up to 69 chapters of Kazushi Hagiwara's manga. The story featured the series' main characters, including the mighty wizard, Dark Schneider, who the High Priest Geo unleashed to save the Kingdom of Metallicana.

On the other hand, the latest season of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy has covered up to 82 manga chapters. The last episode of the second season, titled Gathering, adapted the Hell's Requiem Mass -12 (Chapter no. 82) of volume 12 of Kazushi Hagiwara's manga.

So far, a total of 139 chapters of Bastard!! Manga by Kazushi Hagiwara has been collected in 27 tankobon volumes and published in Japan. Furthermore, Viz Media has the rights to the English version of the manga. In other words, there's enough content left for another season of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy.

Kall Su, as seen in Bastard!! season 2 (Image LIDENFILMS)

However, one issue might hamper the early release of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3. The success of the reboot of Bastard!! anime is largely due to the wonderful production by LIDENFILMS Studios.

Therefore, it's natural that LIDENFILMS should be the number one choice for the third season's production. However, given their packed schedule for 2023, and 2024, it remains to be seen whether they can release the third season soon enough.

Recently, this animation studio has produced Atelier Ryza anime. Moreover, LIDENFILMS is also working on the second season of Goblin Slayer, which is scheduled to release in August 2023. They are also working on Tokyo Revengers and Gods' Game We Play.

Given the amount of praise and support the reboot of Bastard!! has got, Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3 is definitely on the cards.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.