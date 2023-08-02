The Love Hashira's backstory in Demon Slayer was tragic in its own right (and today's society proves it)

Mitsuri Kanroji in the Demon Slayer series managed to win everybody’s hearts during her time in the Swordsmith Village Arc. Not only was she incredibly kind and sweet to those around her, but also saved the lives of all the villagers who were ambushed by the Upper Moon demons. There is a reason why she was been chosen as the Love Hashira, and her contribution to the overall storyline cannot be overstated.

One thing that unites all Hashiras is their tragic past, from where they derive their strength. Every character who exhibited exceptional strength has suffered immensely at some point in their lives. While most Hashiras lost their family or someone dear to them, Mitsuri was raised by great parents.

However, her backstory is tragic in its own right. While she didn’t lose anyone dear to her, she was insulted and humiliated to an extreme extent.

Demon Slayer: Exploring Mitsuri’s tragic backstory and her interaction with Kagaya that changed her life

When Mitsuri Kanroji was just 17 years old, she wanted to get married. Since it was going to be an arranged marriage, the groom-to-be met her in person and humiliated her in the most ruthless manner possible. Some Demon Slayer fans found him to be just as repulsive as Kibutsuji Muzan.

The suitor stated that only a boar, cow, or bull would marry someone like her. The very thought of her pink and green hair color being passed to his children gave him shivers. He asked her to forget about the meeting and left.

Mitsuri was left heartbroken and felt that no one would accept her. Luckily, her parents were incredibly kind and were proud of their daughter’s strength. Mitsuri’s father also offered her to live with them forever. But the meeting she had earlier destroyed her. She didn’t even accept herself and started dying her hair black. She’d even try to refrain herself from eating her usual amount.

The secret behind Mitsuri’s ridiculous appetite and incredible strength lies in her muscle tissue density. In the Demon Slayer series, she never really looked muscular; her arms looked rather thin.

But the density of muscle tissues was considerably higher, giving her superhuman strength. She wondered if the world would ever accept her for she was, and whether she could help others while being her true self. She went on to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and was later given the title of a Hashira.

The conversation she had with Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, changed her outlook on life. He said that the Gods loved Mitsuri in a manner that was special compared to the rest. Those who insulted her were merely projecting their insecurities and were jealous of her talent. He even advised young MItsuri to take pride in her strength, as it saved thousands of people from demons.

Mitsuri’s strength in the Demon Slayer series saved countless lives. Strength is not an attribute defined by gender. In fact, strength is something that should be celebrated irrespective of gender. The suitor could never have an impact on people that was as profound as the impact Mitsuri had on others. It was incredibly moving to see her take pride in her strength and lend a hand to the weak.

