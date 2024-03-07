The first volume of Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga will be released in English print in the Fall 2024, as announced by VIZ Media on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

The volume was initially released in Japan in the native language on February 2, 2024, where it garnered a tremendous response from fans as most of the stock was sold out within the first week. Later, Shueisha announced that the manga's copies would be restocked on February 27, 2024.

VIZ Media to release Kagurabachi manga in English print in Fall 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official X handle for VIZ Media revealed on Wednesday that Kagurabachi manga's volume 1 will be printed in English language and released in Fall 2024. Notably, the Fall season here refers to the period from October to December.

Therefore, fans can expect the Kagurabachi Volume 1 English version to be released sometime between October to December. Although the exact release date wasn't disclosed, the release window has the fandom intrigued.

Notably, it's unprecedented for a manga series with only 23 chapters released thus far to receive the announcement of its English release. Nue's Exorcist, which is regarded as the next "big series" on Weekly Shonen Jump, received its English print announcement when the series published 36 chapters, as explained by fans.

Chihiro, as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It only shows that Shueisha and VIZ Media have recognized Kagurabachi manga's popularity outside Japan. It should be noted that a majority of global fans purchased the manga's first volume from Japan, where it was released on February 2, 2024.

The editor-in-chief of MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, Yuta Momiyama, also acknowledged the series' overseas popularity with a tweet, explaining how the global fans proudly shared the pictures of the purchased Volume 1 copies with the hashtag, "BachiFlex."

Also, the manga went out of stock in most digital stores, such as Amazon JP, e-Hon, Rakuten Books, and others even before its official release in Japan. Considering all these facts, it was inevitable for the Kagurabachi manga to receive its English print sooner rather than later.

About Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi is a battle shonen manga written and illustrated by the author, Takeru Hokazono. The series debuted on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on September 17, 2023, as part of the company's Jump NEXTWAVE project, which also included Yoshihiko Hayashi's MamaYuyu and Elck Itsumo's Two on Ice.

VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MangaPlus platform digitally release the Kagurabachi manga in English for global fans.

The story follows Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of a blacksmith, who wants to avenge his father's death and retrieve six Sacred Blades stolen by his father's killers. In this blood-filled quest for revenge, Chihiro wields the seventh Sacred Blade his father secretly forged.

Also read:

My Hero Academia's author Horikoshi recommends Kagurabachi

Is Hiyuki a man or a woman? Explored

Fans blame Kagurabachi over a popular manga's exit from Weekly Shonen Jump