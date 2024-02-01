Kagurabachi manga: My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi's recommendation is everything the fandom wanted

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga revealed that My Hero Academia's author, Kohei Horikoshi, has shared his recommendation comments for the series on the first volume's obi, ahead of its official release on February 2, 2024.

Considering that Kagurabachi is a fairly new manga, a recommendation from a renowned mangaka such as Kohei Horikoshi means a lot, as the fandom feels. In fact, this information has led the fandom to believe that Hokazono's manga has a bright future ahead.

My Hero Academia's author, Kohei Horikoshi, lauds Kagurabachi manga's cinematic composition

With Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga's volume 1 scheduled to release on February 2, 2024, the excitement around the series has been fever-pitch. Interestingly, this enthusiasm reached further heights when the manga's official X handle revealed that My Hero Academia's mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi had recommended the series.

The manga's official account, @Kagurabachi_x, shared a picture of the volumes' samples from the editorial department with a paper obi attached. This obi contained the recommendation comments from My Hero Academia's author, Kohei Horikoshi.

His comments in Japanese, when translated into English read as the following:

"The way the composition is done is like watching a movie, leaving me amazed every week. This is a person who truly understands what the definition of cool is."

From Horikoshi's comments, it's evident that he finds the fighting compositions of the manga excellent. Undoubtedly, this is one of the key points of this manga that attracts a reader, and fans believe the mangaka's recommendation will help the series survive the cursed "axe" from Shonen Jump.

Chihiro and Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, it should be mentioned that every new manga gets such recommendation comments from successful authors. For example, Yoshihiko Hayashi's Mamayuyu (same batch as Hokazono's series), which will also release its first volume, received a similar praise comment from Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami.

Yet fans have been more excited about My Hero Academia's Horikoshi praising Hokazono's manga because he had recommended Jujutsu Kaisen in the past, which went on to become one of the most successful manga series of all time.

Considering Hokazono's series started as a meme, many manga enthusiasts entirely wrote off its future. However, the series managed to garner incredible success due to its captivating narrative and compelling characters.

Even with memes almost non-existent, the series is seeing more and more readers praising the series. The incredible reception around Volume 1's pre-order sales further proves the manga's growing popularity. As such, My Hero Academia's author's comments have further solidified the series' bright future.

Fans react to My Hero Academia author's comments for Kagurabachi manga

Fans celebrate Horikoshi's comments on X (Image via X/Twitter)

Undoubtedly, the My Hero Academia author's recommendation comments for Kagurabachi have wowed the "bachibros" fandom. Most fans feel Kohei Horikoshi's comments will help Volume 1's sales.

Others are excited because of the manga's bright prospects due to this comment since more Japanese readers would read the manga, which would help the series' ToC (Table of Contents) rankings in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.

Fans thank Horikoshi for his comments (Image via X/Twitter)

Many "bachibros" also thanked Horikoshi for his comments and wished him the best for his manga. One fan also revealed that Naruto's author, Masashi Kishimoto had once recommended Horikoshi's manga. As such, Horikoshi is passing the baton to Takeru Hokazono.

Some also mentioned how the successful Jump authors are trying to "sell" MamaYuyu (Gege Akutami recommended it) and Kagurabachi as the "next generation." Overall, Hokazono's series has already garnered incredible buzz ahead of the first volume's release, and Horikoshi's comments have made it better.

