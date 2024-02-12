Fans blame Kagurabachi over a popular manga's exit from Weekly Shonen Jump

Kagurabachi is a popular manga series that has garnered a massive reader base over the past few months. It's been established that these fans are quite passionate about their series and would go above and beyond to support it. Fans have also gone to the extent of purchasing manga copies and having them shipped overseas to contribute to the series’ sales.

Unfortunately, another Weekly Shonen Jump manga title named Martial Master Asumi will no longer be serialized by Shueisha due to its poor sales. Fans of this particular series have blamed the Kagurabachi reader base, believing that Martial Master Asumi was a better manga and should have been retained instead.

This has resulted in a heated exchange between the respective series’ fans on X. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on the aforementioned platform.

Kagurabachi fans are being targeted after Martial Master Asumi was axed by Weekly Shonen Jump

Fans who loved the Martial Master Asumi manga series are quite upset that their beloved manga title has been canceled by the publishing magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump. This news was disheartening for the fans to hear, and it seems like they are channeling and directing their aggression toward the wrong people.

Netizens were quick to belittle and degrade the Kagurabachi series, believing that it deserved to be axed by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine instead of Martial Master Asumi. They believed that the former lacked any exciting features, and some even referred to it as “trash.” This was a clear indication that fans of the Martial Master Asumi series were upset.

Martial Master Asumi fans direct their anger toward fans of Kagurabachi (Screengrab via X)

Kagurabachi fans immediately responded to the critics. They believed that there was justification for criticizing another show in this situation. They prefer to enjoy the shows that they like without engaging in criticism or calling other manga titles names that could be hurtful to their fans.

The fanbase also presented a compelling argument as to why the Martial Master Asumi series was axed by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine while their favorite manga title continues to be serialized.

Shueisha is a company that is rather ruthless with its choice of manga that it wishes to serialize. Naturally, a company like this makes most of its decisions based on manga and volume sales.

As shown in the attached tweet, Martial Master Asumi consistently ranked at the bottom of the Table of Contents. The order of manga titles is determined by their sales performance, indicating that this manga was the worst-performing one among them. Since this manga was placed at the very end consistently, some fans anticipated the manga's exit.

Netizens attempted to reason with fans of Martial Master Asumi (Screengrab via X)

Netizens also suggested that fans of the Martial Master Asumi series could have supported their series if they wanted it to continue. On the other hand, Kagurabachi fans (Bachibros) managed to have the latest volume shipped overseas, showing their dedication to supporting the series. The manga artist also expressed gratitude towards them for their efforts. This made one thing quite clear - the audience can and will influence Shueisha’s decision.

Despite the meaningless debate raging between two fanbases, both parties did not hold back. While it was saddening to see the Martial Master Asumi series get discontinued, blaming another series was not the best move.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.