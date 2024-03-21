Black Clover manga set to release two chapters in Jump Giga Spring 2024

As previously announced, Black Clover manga is set to release its next chapter in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2024 magazine. However, the manga series is set to release, not one but two chapters in the same magazine issue. Additionally, the manga will also receive a Lead Color Page.

Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, starting in February 2015. However, the manga ended its serialization in the magazine in August 2023, and switched to Jump GIGA magazine, starting from December 2023.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover manga set to release two chapters and Lead Color Page in Spring 2024

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, a few days before the official release of Shueisha Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #17, the alleged spoilers from the same leaked out online. As per the leaked spoilers, the manga is set to make some announcements about the upcoming manga release in the Jump GIGA Spring 2024 issue.

Black Clover manga is set to release two chapters in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2024 magazine issue. The two chapters, i.e., Chapters 370 and 371 are set to have 21 and 25 pages, respectively, i.e. a total of 46 pages. Additionally, the manga series is also set to receive a Lead Color Page in the magazine.

Yuno and Asta as seen in the Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

While fans were expecting the manga to release one chapter in Spring 2024, the story is seemingly getting divided into two chapters. The manga hasn't revealed the reason behind the same, but it can be assumed that the chapters were being bifurcated to ease the process while compiling the manga series' volumes later.

What to expect from the upcoming chapters?

The upcoming chapters of Black Clover manga most likely will focus on Noelle Silva and the Yami siblings.

Noelle Silva as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Asta disappeared in front of her eyes, Noelle Silva was left broken as she could not do anything to help the person she loved. This saw her become the host of Leviathan, the Sea God of the Underwater Temple so that she could get stronger quickly for Judgment Day. Hence, seeing Asta return to the Clover Kingdom is bound to make her happy. Thus, the manga might reveal her reaction.

In the meantime, the manga could also focus on the Yami siblings. Both Sukehiro and Ichika hadn't seen each other for several years. Hence, the manga could reveal their reunion. Fans should remember that Ichika Yami previously mistook her brother to be the one to massacre her clan. Thus, she is bound to feel remorseful about her mistake.

