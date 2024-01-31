New Spice and Wolf anime unveils 2nd PV ahead of Spring 2024 premiere

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the official website and X handle (@Spicy_Wolf_Prj) for the new Spice and Wolf anime streamed the title's second promotional video, highlighting Holo and Kraft Lawrence and their interesting dynamics. The anime is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2024.

Also known as Spice and Wolf: The Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf, the upcoming anime is based on the eponymous "unique fantasy' light by Isuna Hasekura (author) and Ju Ayakura (illustrator). Under the production of Studio Passione, the anime explores a captivating blend of fantasy and trade themes.

The new Spice and Wolf anime's second trailer teases Holo and Kraft's journey

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime streamed the second trailer ahead of the show's release in April 2024, i.e., the Spring 2024 season. It was earlier revealed that the anime would premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels in Japan.

While the first trailer released last year depicted Holo and Kraft's chance encounter, the latest promotional video for the new Spice and Wolf anime has added more scenes, exploring the dynamics of the two main characters.

The short clip begins with Holo introducing herself as the Goddess of Harvest to Kraft Lawrence, the merchant. Following this, fans can see the town of Posloe, where Holo and Kraft engage in peddling affairs. Upon the merchant's request, the Harvest Goddess hides her wolf tail and ears.

Holo patting Kraft on his head (Image via Studio Passione)

Most importantly, the trailer showcases how both Holo and Kraft Lawrence deepen their bond through their journey as merchants. Although they are different by nature and race, the duo finds in each other a companion they sorely missed.

Notably, the PV contains plenty of dialogue and cute moments from Holo. Other than that, the short clip also highlights the breathtaking background art. Overall, the latest trailer for the new Spice and Wolf anime further builds up the anticipation for the title's release.

Besides the trailer, the fantasy anime's official team also announced that they have opened a new TikTok account, aside from the existing X (formerly Twitter) handle, where they will share the latest updates about the anime.

Cast and staff for the new Spice and Wolf anime

Holo, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Studio Passione)

The anime is being directed by Hijiri Sanpei at Studio Passione, with Takeo Takahashi as the chief director. Interestingly, Takeo-san worked as an episode director in the previous Spice and Wolf II anime.

Besides them, the staff includes Kevin Penkin as the music composer and Juu Ayakura as the character designer. Kevin is renowned for his contributions to titles such as The Rising of the Shield Hero, Made In Abyss, and others.

Holo and Kraft, as seen in the new spice and wolf anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Jun Fukuyama has returned to the franchise to play Kraft Lawrence's role, while Ami Koshimizu also reprises Holo's role in the anime. Details regarding the other cast members will likely be disclosed at a later date.

The new Spice and Wolf anime will take audiences on a fantasy adventure with Holo and Kraft. The latter is a lonely merchant who one day encounters the Goddess of Harvest, Holo, during his travels. Following this, they strike a deal and commence their heartfelt journey as peddlers.

